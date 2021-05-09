Reliance Retail The 2nd fastest growing seller in the world

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani Reliance Retail Ltd is ranked in the second market with the fastest growth in the world in the 2021 ranking of global retail energy houses by Deloitte, below the high level secured in previous years.

It ranks 53rd in the Global Retail Powers list, up from 56th earlier, according to the Deloitte report.

The list is headed by the American giant Walmart Inc., which maintains its position as the best seller in the world. Amazon.com Inc. improved its position to rank second. U.S. Costco Wholesale Corporation dropped one notch to be placed third followed by Germany’s Schwarz Group.

The top 10 have seven U.S. retailers and one from the UK (Tesco PLC in 10th position). Other U.S. retailers in the top 10 include The Kroger Co. (ranked 5th), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (ranked 6th) and CVS Health Corporation (ranked 9th). . Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co. of Germany oHG and Aldi International Services GmbH & Co. oHG is placed in the 8th position.

Reliance Retail is the only Indian entry in the global list of 250 retailers. It is appearing for the 4th time in a row in the list of Global Retail Powers and Worldsellers.

“Reliance Retail, last year ‘s fastest leader, fell to second place. The company recorded annual growth of 41.8 per cent, driven mainly by a 13.1 per cent increase in the number of stores in its consumer electronics, fashion and style. of life and food retail chains, at 11,784 stores across 7,000 towns and cities in India at the end of the fiscal year (FY20), “Deoitte said.

E-commerce, she said, is a second driver of growth, both through digital (B2C) and B2B commerce.

“The company is partnering with WhatsApp to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s digital commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp,” she said. “Reliance Retail bought 29 Shri Kannan Departmental Store stores at the end of FY2019 and in August 2020 announced that it would acquire Future Group’s retail, wholesale and logistics units for $ 3.4 billion.”

When fully approved, the deal will almost double Reliance Retail’s store space.

Reliance Retail also made two e-commerce acquisitions in 2020, acquiring Vitalic Health and its online pharmacy platform Netmeds in August, and a 96 per cent stake in UrbanLadder online home decor company in November.

From a global perspective, Deloitte said in the first months of 2021, the world faced promise and risk.

“On the positive side, the distribution of vaccines for COVID-19 was in progress, offering the promise that, sometime later in the year, the negative impact of the virus could be significantly reduced. On the negative side, the virus continued to threaten economic stability, especially in those parts of the world where it was still prevalent and threatened to be a problem elsewhere if new and virulent strains of the virus spread widely. “

Even in countries where the explosion was limited, there was a negative economic impact from measures of social distance to avoid a further explosion, he said the challenge for policymakers was to control the current explosion, protect those who were interrupted by it and speed up in the distribution of approved vaccines.

The speed and success of these three imperatives will determine the path of the global economy in the coming year, he added.

