Chemistry MP kills man on suspicion of extramarital affair, held





A 63-year-old chemistry professor has been arrested on suspicion of drugs and electrification of her husband in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. According to police, Mamta Pathak killed Neeraj Pathak, a prominent MBBS doctor in the district, on suspicion of an extramarital affair. The couple had repeated arguments and Neeraj had also released a video through his lawyer saying he had a threat to his life and that his wife could kill him one day, police said. The incident happened on April 29 but came to light two days later when Mamta approached Loknath Puram police station on May 1 informing that her husband had died on April 29 at their home. According to police, in her complaint to police, Mamta said it was around 9pm when she had gone to check on her husband for dinner and found him unconscious, after which she realized his pulse was missing. However, she claimed she did not inform the police as her husband had previously had a fever and she decided to take him for a medical check-up the next day. It was the delay in reporting the case that made police suspect her role in his death after she was questioned. She confessed to killing her husband, after which she was arrested, said Deputy Police Officer Shashank Jain. Police said Neeraj was undergoing treatment for depression and Mamata allegedly gave him an extra dose of sleeping pills mixed with his food on April 29th. After he fell asleep, she allegedly did it with electricity using an extension cord in their bedroom, they said. The couple has two sons Niteesh, who recently moved in with his father, and Manas, who lives in Los Angeles, USA Police have claimed that Niteesh is mentally unstable. Neeraj’s brother, Pankaj, claimed the couple had been separated for the past 11 years, but only four months ago Mamta returned with him after Neeraj spoke of choosing to volunteer as a medical officer at the Chhatarpur district hospital. Pankaj said his brother had been locked inside the toilet by Mamta three days before his death and had to call the police checkroom. After such incidents… we had sent a police party to their house. However, no action was taken as they had refused to file any complaints, Jain said. However, the Neerajs family claimed that he tried to talk to the SP Chhatarpur about the matter but could not get an appointment and no FIR showed up despite his calls to the control room. Neerajs Sharad’s younger brother told Indian Express, There is a discrepancy in this case and we will write to all interested officials to have it properly investigated. Mamta came back with my brother just for his money. Why did she report his death 36 hours later and where was she during this time? This must be ascertained.

