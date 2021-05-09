Tourist Remains Hanging 100 meters in the air after the glass bridge is destroyed





A tourist has experienced an absolute nightmare as strong winds sweep across a region in China. If you have any fears of heights, you may want to stop reading now. A man was walking along a glass-bottomed bridge at a resort in Jilin Province in the north-east of the country when horror struck, according to Times of Strait. Wind gusts of up to 150 km / h were being recorded in the area and these extremely high winds managed to knock down many of the glass panes. Sadly for the husband, he was then left stranded in one piece and had to be stuck for a loving life near Mount Piyan in Longjing town. It would be a good idea not to look down as the bridge sits 100 feet above the ground. Credit: Weibo Images of the horrific ordeal were circulated on China’s Weibo social platform and they have given people all over the world a massive fear. Firefighters, police, tourism and forestry officials were called in to help the man come out safe. The tourist managed to crawl along the bridge beams and was back on solid ground almost an hour after the glass panes were shattered. According to local media, he was taken to hospital for psychological counseling. Piyan Mountain Resort has closed after the incident and Longjing city government has launched an investigation into how the glass panes were moved. They are also conducting a comprehensive security inspection at all tourist attractions in the region. Glass bridges are said to be quite popular in China, however there are specific instructions on what is allowed when they are built and operated. Hebei Province of North China introduced technical standards back in 2018 requiring the closure of bridges during bad weather and natural disasters. There is also a rule that allows only three people or less per square meter to ensure that the glass does not crack. The Geological Museum of China reported in 2016 that there are at least 60 glass bridges that were built or were under construction.

