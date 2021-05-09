India records more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths per day

India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths a day for the first time as more states imposed blockades in a desperate attempt to stem the devastating new Covid-19 wave.

4,187 new deaths brought India’s total to 238,270 since the beginning of the pandemic. She added another 401,078 cases in 24 hours charging her case at nearly 21.9 million second in the United States alone.

Health experts, who have expressed doubts about the official death toll, say the new wave may not reach its peak by the end of May and there have been growing calls for tougher measures across the country.

Morgues and crematoria have struggled to deal with the death toll, and makeshift burial bridges are burning in parks and car parks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for his treatment of an acute lack of oxygen, although the government says it is doing everything it can.

Tamil Nadu Prime Minister MK Stalin said in a letter to Modit late Friday that the demand for medical oxygen in Tamil Nadus could double in the next two weeks.

Oxygen availability in Tamil Nadu is very, very critical, Stalin said, adding that 13 patients died at a hospital on the outskirts of Chennai due to lack of oxygen.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition Congress Party, called on Modi to order a national blockade or the spread could be devastating for India and other countries.

The government, shocked by criticism of its handling of the crisis, has largely left individual state administrations to deal with pandemic shocks.

As big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai have grown from extra oxygen supplies, much of it from abroad and new hospital beds opened, the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala all ordered blockades to be counteract an explosion in the Covid cases. . Karnataka ordered a two-week blockade across the country from today in a bid to stop the spread of the virus. The state added more than 48,000 cases a day to Bengaluru, home to many Indian and global information technology giants, taking on the biggest burden.

A doctor in Bangalore said he had to reject patients left, right and center while his hospital was trying to find more oxygen.

The problem is that the demand is so high that we need constant oxygen, said Dr. Sanjay Gururaj, medical director at Shanti Hospital and Research Center.

The hospital is sending a truck twice a day to oxygen plants on the outskirts of the city to bring in 12 oxygen cylinders.

In normal times, this would have lasted over two weeks now, lasting a little over a day, he added.

The city of nine million people, which saw 1,907 coronavirus deaths in April, recorded more than 950 in just the first seven days of May.

Lack of oxygen and critical care beds are being blamed for the dramatic increase in the death rate. Neighboring Kerala, which is adding about 40,000 cases a day, started a nine-day blockade on Saturday. Tamil Nadu, which includes the big city of Chennai, will start a 10-day blockade from today.

With daily cases exceeding 40,000, the state is aggressively increasing resources, including converting hundreds of industrial oxygen cylinders to medical oxygen, said Dr Amar Fetle, state officer for Covid-19.

The size of the cases from last year to now is extremely different, he said, adding that the growing number has meant more hospitalizations and more strain on health care systems with hospitals running almost.

Coronavirus cases and deaths have also risen in the state of West Bengal since the election in recent weeks, which was marked by large rallies organized by Modi and his archive, State Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The main city, Kolkata, also has a critical lack of oxygen and beds.

The Hindu nationalist government imposed a three-month blockade across the country last year that helped stop the spread of the first major wave but also caused major economic damage.-Al Jazeera.