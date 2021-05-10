150 Street Lights will Illuminate the International Circuit















Mayor Tim Keller announced Friday that Albuquerque will install 500 new street lights by the end of 2021 as part of a city-wide effort to improve public safety in sub-neighborhoods. The focus area is the Albuquerques International District, which will receive 150 of those new lights, many of them solar-powered. Four neighborhoods in the International Trumbull Village District, South Pedro, La Mesa and Elder Homestead will have lights installed. For decades these neighborhoods have expressed concerns about public safety due to illuminated roads. Khadija Bottom is a resident and vice-president of the district neighborhood coalition. She noted that one of the biggest complaints she receives from residents has to do with lighting in the neighborhood. This project will come a long time and it will help make our residents safer, Bottom said. Driving around the neighborhood now makes me smile because our sidewalks are expanding and now we are getting these new lights. Southeast Heights is finally being updated.



The push for improved lighting in Albuquerques’s oldest, low-income, low-income neighborhoods began 18 months ago when the Keller Administration promised public safety investments. A transport tax was overwhelmingly approved in 2019 that provided much of the funding for a public safety project of this magnitude. This wave of lighting installation in the International District is projected to cost the city $ 2.1 million. The push for lighting is part of a larger effort by the city to reduce crime and improve security for vulnerable, low-income neighborhoods. Keller said most of the lights will be installed in higher-density areas with apartment complexes and will help ensure the safety of driver, pedestrians and cyclists. The project also reflects cities’ investments in sustainability by installing solar-powered lights. Keller noted that the only obstacle to going fully solar was the cost and proximity to other energy sources for lights. All installed lights will have LED bulbs to reduce power consumption. Keller said the initiative was the biggest lighting update in several decades. Since Keller took office, over $ 6 million has been invested in repairing Albuquerques lighting infrastructure. In February, it was announced that 215 lights would be installed in Old Town and Vestide along Central Ave. until 98th St. Similar projects to improve dark street lighting in the Center and Nob Hill were also announced earlier this year. Do you like this story? I hate it? Share it and add your comments. Similar

