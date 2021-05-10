Oil traders work to avoid shortages from pipeline attacks in the US

from Sheela Tobben and Jeffrey Bair IN 5/9/2021

(Bloomberg) The closure of America’s largest fuel pipeline following a cyber attack is threatening to send gasoline prices to their highest in seven years as suppliers work to avoid shortages from Atlanta to New York by tankers and barges.

Traders and fuel carriers are looking for ships to supply gasoline that would otherwise be transported to the colonial pipeline system, according to people familiar with the matter. Others are providing tanks to temporarily store gasoline in the U.S. Gulf in the event of a prolonged closure, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

Colonial Pipeline stopped all operations on its system late Friday after suffering a cyber attack that affected some of its IT systems. The company has said it is working to resume operations but has not given any timeline for a restart.

The attack comes as the nations energy industry prepares to meet stronger fuel demand from summer travel and could raise more inflation-related concerns as commodity prices from oil to corn accumulate in a post-pandemic response. Americans are again traveling to the office, planning major trips for the first time and booking flights. A prolonged disruption along the pipeline system threatens to send the national average price of gasoline above $ 3 a gallon for the first time since October 2014, a threshold that often worries federal lawmakers concerned about impact on consumers.

Effort is an all-over-the-deck effort now, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said of the federal government’s actions as the interruption drags on. We are working closely with the company, state and local officials to ensure that they return to normal operation as soon as possible and there are no supply disruptions.

Colonial is just the latest example of critical infrastructure targeted by ransomware. Hackers are increasingly trying to infiltrate essential services such as power grids and hospitals. Escalating threats prompted the White House to respond last month with a plan to increase security in their services and suppliers. Pipelines are a specific concern because of the central role they play in the US economy.

Colonial is a critical source of gasoline, oil, and jet fuel in the East Coast from the nations refining the belt along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has the capacity to ship about 2.5 million barrels a day to its system from Houston to North Carolina and another 900,000 barrels a day to New York.

The attack appeared to be using a ransomware group called DarkSide, according to Allan Liska, senior threat analyst at cyber security firm Recorded Future. Cyber ​​security firm FireEye Inc. said her sharing of the response to the Mandiant incident was helping the investigation.

Ransomware cases involve hackers planting networks with malicious software that encrypts data and leaves the machines locked until victims pay the extortion fee. This would be the largest attack of its kind on a fuel pipeline in the US.

The national gasoline average stood at $ 2.96 per gallon on Friday, according to auto club AAA. With abundant gasoline inventories, the price of the pump was not expected to rise much higher until Memorial Day in late May, which is traditionally seen as the start of the U.S. summer driving season. If the pipeline does not restart quickly it will accelerate the movement upwards.

I think they were strongly opposed to it from Memorial Day given the current trends, said Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at Gas Buddy.

A major concern right now is meeting the demand for products in the US Southeast, which depends particularly on the colonial system, people familiar with the situation said. Drivers in Atlanta offshore and dependent on cars may be the first to feel the pinnacle at the pump.

Atlanta will be one of the earliest injured points, along with eastern Tennessee and possibly Carolinas, De Haan said.

The Northeast can provide gasoline deliveries from Europe, but this will come at an increasing cost as long as the pipeline closes.

The longer it lasts, the stronger it will be for East Coast refined products, said Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING Groep NV. This is likely to pull European product prices higher as well, as we see more water shipments needing to go to the US East Coast to fill the shortage.

Meanwhile, fuel manufacturers, including Marathon Petroleum Corp., are weighing alternatives on how to ship their products to the Northeast.

One possible route is the plantation pipeline operated by Kinder Morgan, although it extends only north of Washington DC and has a capacity of 720,000 barrels per day, far less than the colonists. Kinder said Sunday working with clients to accommodate extra barrels during the Cologne outage and that the Plantation is delaying when possible any non-essential maintenance that might otherwise reduce flow velocity.

Inventories provide minimal coverage, ClearView Energy Partners said in a research note. Tankers leaving Rotterdam can take up to 14 days to make the trip to New York Port. The Midwest could theoretically send some of its supplies to the East Coast via rail and barges, but the regions’ inventories are narrower than in previous years, ClearView said.

The colonial cessation comes at a critical time for the recovery of the US economy: the start of the summer driving season, ClearView said. Therefore, we think lawmakers can start a blame game right away, and a sustained disruption leading to a significant increase in pump price could increase the prospects for domestic policy interventions.