Special Mothers Day for the Orville family

This Mother’s Day is extremely special to Sarah Thistlethwaite of Orrville.

Her identical twins, Jenna and Jillian, are turning 7 on Sunday.

When the twins first presented to their mother after they were born on May 9, 2014, by cesarean section, they grabbed each other’s hands.

That image and their story shot all over the world, making them international starlets. Their story appeared on “The Today Show”, “Live with Kelly and Michael” and “Good Morning America”, among others. They were also in the international media as far as Taiwan, Italy and Australia and were even mentioned in a segment of the “Saturday Night Live” weekend update.

This 2014 photo went viral: Jenna and Jillian Thistlethwaite introduced themselves to their mother while holding hands after being handed over by Akron Children’s Hospital perinatologists Katherine Wolfe, left, and Melissa Mancuso.

Girls are the rarest and highest risk of twinning, called “mono twins” because they had the same amniotic cavity and placenta in the uterus.

I can’t believe it has already been seven years, Sarah said during a recent visit to Akron Childrens Hospital to commemorate the girls ’birth and for a reunion with one of their neonatologists.

Bill and Sarah Thistlethwaite sit with their children Jenna, 7, left, Jaxon, 8, and Jillian, 7, at Akron Children’s Hospital. The twins Jenna and Jillian, whose birthdays fall on Mother’s Day this year, became international sensations when they were born holding hands in 2014.

When they were first born, we got all this media attention and it was madness and then life just settled. They are regular twin sisters fighting, they argue, but they also love each other. … They are best friends, said Sara, a seventh-grade math teacher at Canton City Schools. Now they are old enough to realize they were on TV and they can Google [and]on YouTube they watch the Thistlethwaite twins and they look at each other and they watch all their old videos and they think it’s really interesting.

What are mono twin mono and how rare are they?

Monoamniotic twins, or mono mono twins, occur in 1 in 10,000 pregnancies or 1% to 5% of all twins. Its greatest risk is premature umbilical cord entanglement, which can cause death in 10% to 70% of pregnancies. There is also a higher risk for birth defects.

Brothers and sisters Thistlethwaite Jenna, 7, Jaxon, 8, and Jillian, 7, at Akron Children’s Hospital.

After the girls were born, the doctors showed the parents their umbilical cords, which were tied.

Sarah was hospitalized for 61 days in what was then called Akron General Medical Center 57 days in bed before the girls were born at 33 weeks and 2 days. The girls were delivered by Akron Childrens perinatologists, Drs. Melissa Mancuso and Katherine Wolfe, who then cared for the babies in a special children’s unit at Akron General until they were transferred to the Children’s Main Hospital.

Last week, Wolfe stopped to see the girls, with greetings from Mancuso, who was with patients.

Dr. Katherine Wolfe, perinatologist at Akron Children’s Hospital

Many times it is a happy story and sometimes it is not, said Wolfe These are the moments I enjoy and that make coming to work every day worthwhile.

Wolfe said she had never experienced twins holding each other’s hands immediately after giving birth like Jenna and Jillian.

It was very special, said Wolfe, who gave birth to Jenna, who is 48 seconds older than Jillian, but they were born at the same minute.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

