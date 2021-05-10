Special Mothers Day for the Orville family

This Mother’s Day is extremely special to Sarah Thistlethwaite of Orrville.

Her identical twins, Jenna and Jillian, are turning 7 on Sunday.

When the twins first presented to their mother after they were born on May 9, 2014, by cesarean section, they grabbed each other’s hands.

That image and their story shot all over the world, making them international starlets. Their story appeared on “The Today Show”, “Live with Kelly and Michael” and “Good Morning America”, among others. They were also in the international media as far as Taiwan, Italy and Australia and were even mentioned in a segment of the “Saturday Night Live” weekend update.

Girls are the rarest and highest risk of twinning, called “mono twins” because they had the same amniotic cavity and placenta in the uterus.

I can’t believe it has already been seven years, Sarah said during a recent visit to Akron Childrens Hospital to commemorate the girls ’birth and for a reunion with one of their neonatologists.

When they were first born, we got all this media attention and it was madness and then life just settled. They are regular twin sisters fighting, they argue, but they also love each other. … They are best friends, said Sara, a seventh-grade math teacher at Canton City Schools. Now they are old enough to realize they were on TV and they can Google [and]on YouTube they watch the Thistlethwaite twins and they look at each other and they watch all their old videos and they think it’s really interesting.

What are mono twin mono and how rare are they?

Monoamniotic twins, or mono mono twins, occur in 1 in 10,000 pregnancies or 1% to 5% of all twins. Its greatest risk is premature umbilical cord entanglement, which can cause death in 10% to 70% of pregnancies. There is also a higher risk for birth defects.

After the girls were born, the doctors showed the parents their umbilical cords, which were tied.

Sarah was hospitalized for 61 days in what was then called Akron General Medical Center 57 days in bed before the girls were born at 33 weeks and 2 days. The girls were delivered by Akron Childrens perinatologists, Drs. Melissa Mancuso and Katherine Wolfe, who then cared for the babies in a special children’s unit at Akron General until they were transferred to the Children’s Main Hospital.

Last week, Wolfe stopped to see the girls, with greetings from Mancuso, who was with patients.

Many times it is a happy story and sometimes it is not, said Wolfe These are the moments I enjoy and that make coming to work every day worthwhile.

Wolfe said she had never experienced twins holding each other’s hands immediately after giving birth like Jenna and Jillian.

It was very special, said Wolfe, who gave birth to Jenna, who is 48 seconds older than Jillian, but they were born at the same minute.

“It still makes me cringe when I look at that picture,” Sarah said. It’s just a perfect picture of the whole pregnancy and the way they were together all the time inside the bag. When that happened, I was just scared. It was just a touching moment.

So many people have extended their hand to us that it touched and touched their hearts, Sarah said.

The photo also gave hope to the mono mono world of pregnancy, many people we gave hope to and they were able to see the light at the end of the tunnel through their pregnancies, Sarah said.

International star with a Kardashian

The whirlwind of media attention was startling for the family.

Dad Bill, an athletic director for the Orrville Girls and Boys Club, said: You think at the time, Wow, this is so wonderful. I wish some people would see this. And then bam, everyone did.

Sarah joked that she knew she had made it big when a friend of hers texted her and said she was on the same screen with a Kardashian in a story.

The story even helped mom Sarah and dad Bill find a possible family connection with another Sarah and Bill Thistlethwaite from England. British Sarah Thistlethwaite wrote a letter after reading about the famous twins.

The twins went home after 30 days to Akron Childrens Hospital, the intensive care unit for newborns.

The personalities of the Thistlethwaite twins reflect them in the abdomen

Today, the girls are first graders. They are in the same class, but next year will be in separate classes, Sara said.

Their personalities seem to still match what happened in the womb, Sarah said. She assumes that Jillian is the one who chose Jenna, whose heartbeat would increase greatly.

Sarah and Bill said they can distinguish girls most of the time because they have different voices and personalities. When they were little, their parents painted their toenails Jennas purple and Jillians pink.

They look exactly the same, but other than that, their personalities are completely different, Sarah said. Jenna is more shy and calm. Even at school, she is very shy and calm. She likes to do sports.

Jillian is our most beloved. Shes got a great personality. “She runs around and rules the world.”

Big brother, Jaxon, 8 years old, does not really remember anything from the famous birth of his sisters. He can usually tell his sisters separately, especially when they do not want to dress alike.

Jenna is slightly taller than Jillian, who recently broke her arm while doing a hand in the gym class.

Despite their differences, the girls are very close.

The Thistlethwaite twins still hold hands

And they still hold hands.

Girls have separate beds in their bedroom and they start the night in their beds. But Sarah said four nights a week, those girls end up together in Jennas bed.

It’s always Jillian coming to Jennas’ bed, the girls said.

She usually gets a blanket of mine, Jenna said.

Sometimes when they wake up, they are still holding hands, their mother said. They just want to be close to each other.

Even during the day, they often hold hands with each other.

It’s just another connection than siblings. It’s a step up, Sara said.

Jillian said “it’s weird” to share a birthday with Mother’s Day. Jenna said they do not plan to share their gifts with mom, but they do have some ready-made gifts for the special day.

For Sarah, girls are the best gift for Mother’s Day.

It’s such a miracle that they are here and are healthy, “she said.” To happen on Mother’s Day this year, is a very heart-warming sensation. It takes me all with teary eyes. I look at them and am very happy that they are here and healthy. It could not have been a better gift for Mother’s Day seven years ago and again now.

