The Vietnamese woman is the first fatality of Laos’ Covid-19







Vientiane goes into a deadlock after the first Covid-19 death in the country was discovered in the capital Laos. (Bangkok Post file photo) A Vietnamese woman died from Covid-19 in Laos on Sunday, according to state-run media, marking the first death from disease in the impoverished communist country. Laos, sealed offshore, looked set to escape the burden of the pandemic in 2020, but a community outbreak discovered last month has led to an increase in the number of cases – from 49 in early April to 1,302 in less than a month. Authorities confirmed on Sunday that a 53-year-old Vietnamese woman had died from Covid-19, according to the state news press. Vientiane Times – the first fatality from the disease registered in the country. The woman worked at a karaoke club in the capital Vientiane and had underlying health issues – such as diabetes – which meant her condition quickly deteriorated, the report said. Vietnamese state media had reported earlier in the day that the Vietnamese Ministry of Health conducted a “telehealth consultation” with the Vientiane hospital, but the patient passed away at 1am. The community outbreak in mid-April was traced to a Laotian national who came into contact with Thais, as well as workers returning from neighboring Thailand – which is currently in its third wave. Vientiane immediately entered an immediate blockade, preventing residents from leaving their homes except for essentials and medical assistance, and travel was banned between the capital and other provinces. Poor Laos is one of the most underdeveloped countries in Southeast Asia, and experts say the low official number of Covid-19 in 2020 was probably due to a lack of testing.

