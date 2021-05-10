Foreign aid with 6,738 O2 concentrations, 16 plants sent to countries | India News





Representative image NEW DELHI: The center has been shipped and shipped to various states and Territories of the Union 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generating plants; 4,668 fan / Bi PAP, about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials received from foreign countries from 27 April 2021 to 8 May.

The government has established a transparent mechanism to ensure that aid material received from foreign countries is sent to institutions and hospitals across the country based on a set of standard operating procedures set by healthy ministry. The focus is on states with a high workload.

Niti aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said some individuals such as Indian-Canadian billionaire Prem Vatsa, billionaire entrepreneur Vinod Khosla and others are squandering their contributions through reputable NGOs that have FCRA licenses for faster distribution to institutions and states .

Some agencies are working around the clock to ensure that aid material is not stored and sent immediately to countries in need, government officials have said. Niti Aayog, who is working closely with Indian Red Cross Society, is monitoring the movement of facilitating materials.

The Ministry of Health is also monitoring the movement of auxiliary material. A special coordination cell has been set up to coordinate the receipt and distribution of foreign grants, aid and donations.

To ensure transparency, it has also created a website to enable donors to track the movement of facilitator material to the final beneficiary.

Key items received on May 8 are from Canada, Thailand, Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Israel, USA, Japan, Malaysia, US (GILEAD), US (Salesforce) and Indian community in Thailand include oxygen concentrators ( 2,404), Remdesivir (25,000), Ventilators (218), Test Bag (6,92,208).

The Government of India has devised a systematic mechanism for the effective delivery, and rapid delivery and distribution of support supplies received from India. This will help complete the medical infrastructure of tertiary care institutions and host countries / UT …, said a statement from the health ministry on Sunday. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

