The tourist left hanging after the glass bridge collapses in China





THE WORLD 10 May, 2021

The glass-bottomed bridge is located in the Chinese city of Longjing. Video / YouTube

A tourist was left close to his beloved life after the glass panels of a 100-meter-high bridge in China were damaged by strong winds. The walkway, located on Mount Piyan in Longjing city, reportedly saw its glass panels on Friday destroyed by extreme weather conditions. Now a picture of a man holding onto the bridge rails has been displayed, which has been suspended 100 meters in the air. According to local media, the man was stuck on the trail for a short time before being rescued by firefighters and police. Someone was trapped up in a glass walkway suspended in a picturesque spot in northeast China yesterday when strong winds caused glass panels to fall around them. They were eventually able to climb to safety. pic.twitter.com/0vkFHasyWh – Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) May 8, 2021 The man was then taken to hospital, where he received counseling. The photo was first posted on Chinese social media site Weibo and has since been viewed millions of times. A video of tourists walking across the bridge another day shows that part of it has a devastating false effect when visitors walk on it. Chinese mountain resorts are increasingly displaying popular glass-bottomed bridges as a way to attract tourists. According to Earth magazine, published by the Geological Museum of China, at least 60 glass-bottomed bridges had been built or were being built across the country since the end of 2016. The city of Zhangjiajie, in the northwest of China’s Hunan province, features a famous glass bridge which hangs 300 m above the ground. The 430-meter-long, 6-meter-wide bridge is built between two steep cliffs. Similar articles Zhangjiajie Glass Bridgeis askywalkbridgeinChina, The bridge has a glass bottom and is transparent. Bridge is the longest and longest glass-bottomed bridge in the world. It was created to transport up to 800 visitors at a time.# Travel #mundim #architecture #travelphotography pic.twitter.com/eRdrAqlbfT – Techrose1 (@ Techrose11) November 17, 2019







