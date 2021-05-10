Facebook faces hurdles for temporary suspension Poet Malajali Satchidanandan’s account- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The temporary suspension of the poet Satchidanandan’s Facebook account for sharing critical content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah sparked angry reactions from prominent personalities and progressive organizations. The poet thanked all those who expressed solidarity with him in a FB post after the ban ended Saturday evening. His message read: “I thank all the friends who expressed solidarity.” Facebook imposed the 24-hour ban on the night of May 7 when the poet shared a video and a satirical message. The video was about the loss of Amit Shah and BJP while the other was a satirical ‘missing’ advertisement on Narendra Modi. The poet immediately received a message from FB intimate that he was restricted from posting, liking, commenting and sharing posts for 24 hours. He was also banned from going directly to Facebook for the next 30 days. Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (PuKaSa) said the ban was against the poet’s creative and ongoing vigilance over democracy, independence and secularism. “Not only for Malayalam, he is a poet of the world. He gives us great poems about human love without interruption. The ban shows that fascist communists are afraid of the poet’s fights for equality between human beings, both in poetry and light. of mercy, human love and humanity in his poems cannot be covered by threat, “said a statement issued by PuKaSa president Shaji N Karun and Secretary-General Asokan Charuvil. Describing the ban as miserable, DYFI said it was a testament to the threat to freedom of expression in the country. “It is highly reprehensible that Satchidanandan was banned from distributing a video criticizing Modi and Shah. The anti-democratic movement against him shows that freedom of expression is under threat in India. The constitution gives freedom to express and write one’s views. This security and justice is being denied in India, “she said. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac were among those who criticized the suspension. “Unfortunately Facebook has suspended the account of one of Kerala’s greatest poets, K Satchidanandan, former Secretary of the Sahitya Academy), for posting a video about the loss of BJP in the Kerala Assembly elections. We should not to allow censorship in our politics! ” Tharoor said in his post on FB. Isaac wrote on Twitter: “As a sign of solidarity with contemporary Malayalam poet Satchidanandan and former secretary of the Sahitya National Academy, whose Facebook account has been closed for posting a video to Prime Minister Modi about the loss of BJP in the recent elections in Kerala A more miserable act. “

