Is Ethiopia committing genocide in Tigray? – So says the head of the Orthodox Church





The ongoing war between Addis Ababa and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Force (TPLF) has taken on dimensions that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed would not have expected about six months ago. To add to that, the head of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Abune Mathias, believes national forces are committing genocide in Tigray. In his first statement since the war broke out about six months ago, Patriarch Abune Mathias said in a video message last week, “I do not know why they want to wipe out the Tigray people from the face of the earth.” Patriarch Mathias is the leader of the largest Christian church in a country where about 40% of people identify as Orthodox. The rest are mostly Christians and Protestant Muslims. What is happening is the massacre of people – especially the killing of innocent people. Young people are being sought in towns and villages. Then they are killed and thrown from the rocks. “They are not even allowed to be buried, such as in Mahibere Dego,” said Patriarch Mathias. The patriarch who was elected in 2013 is also a Tigrayan. He has described his current situation in the north of the country where the war continues as “unofficial house arrest”. The Orthodox Church has some political influence in national politics, but power relations in the East African country are largely structured by regional politics and ethnicity. It is not clear whether the patriarch’s message is enough to move, in the short term, public opinion against Addis Ababa. The prime minister has tried to portray the attack on the TPLF as a cause for a united Ethiopia. The Tigray ethnic group makes up only about 5% of the country’s population, but is probably the richest. Tigray is represented by the TPLF, which was once led by former Prime Minister Meles Zenawi. The TPLF withdrew from a ruling coalition led by the current prime minister over disputes with Ahmed. These disputes have escalated into violent tensions. The north of the country also holds most of Ethiopia’s military installations, a situation that resulted from the 1998 war with northern Eritrea. Meanwhile, Eritrean forces are reportedly also in Tigray fighting on behalf of Addis Ababa.







