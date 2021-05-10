International
Dose by dose: Tracking the prevalence of COVID-19 vaccines in the York Region
As we have updated you every day since March 2020 onwards COVID-19 cases in the York Region, yorkregion.com will now track any COVID-19 vaccine administered to residents.
A total of 530.200 vaccines are administered to residents of the York region, which includes those in long-term care facilities who have received their second dose.
On May 8, 504,359 Residents of the York region have received at least one dose.
Here is a reduction of COVID-19 vaccines administered by the York Region Public Health:
• 44,632 vaccines administered to people 80 years of age or older, or 91.8 percent have received at least one dose;
• 30,757 administered vaccines 75- to 79 years old, or 90.0 percent have received at least one dose;
• 44,4999 administered vaccines to ages 70-74, or 83.8 percent have received at least one dose;
• 51,234 administered vaccines 65- to 69 years, or 80.6 percent have received at least one dose;
• 58,338 administered vaccines to ages 60-64, or 73.8 percent have received at least one dose;
• 58,118 administered vaccines aged 55-59 years, or 62.2 percent have received at least one dose;
• 52,577 administered vaccines 50-54 years, or 56.9 percent have received at least one dose;
• 46,108 administered vaccines aged 45-49 years, or 53.0 percent have received at least one dose;
• 38,574 vaccines administered at ages 40-44 years, or 50.7 percent have received at least one dose; AND
• 28,859 vaccines administered to ages 30- 39 years, or 38.7 percent have received at least one dose.
Region data also include York Region residents who received a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic located outside the York Region.
Vaccine numbers for health care workers who work in the York area but live elsewhere and have received a vaccine at a clinic in the York area are included in the number of vaccines for their specific municipality.
The province has given priority to who gets the vaccine in a three-phase distribution:
- Phase 1 (December 2020 to March 2021): Residents, staff, carers and other staff at the nursing home; health care workers, including hospital staff, staff working or studying in hospitals, and health care personnel; adults in First Nations, Metis, and Inuit populations and adult recipients of chronic home health care.
- Phase 2 (March to July 2021, depending on vaccine availability): Approximately 8.5 million people in groups such as the elderly, those living and working in high-risk groups such as shelters, front-line workers, individuals with chronic high-risk conditions, and their caregivers and others facing barriers regarding health determinants across Ontario who are at COVID-19 largest.
- Phase 3 (August 2021 and beyond, depending on vaccine availability): The remaining Ontarians in the general population wishing to be vaccinated will receive it.
In the meantime, Ontario has administered vaccines throughout the province, albeit slowly due to supply issues. Below are the provincial numbers, updated daily by the Toronto Star, yorkregion.comsales sister.
The number of doses administered may include health care workers who work but do not live in the York area.
Here are the latest stories about COVID-19 vaccines in the York Region:
What you need to know about booking an appointment for COVID-19 vaccines in the York Region
MAP: Where to get your COVID-19 vaccine in the York Region
Will COVID-19 vaccines work against the new variant?
Honest COVID Conversation: 5 Things to Know About Vaccines and the Elderly in the York Region
First York Region Health Care Worker Receives COVID-19 Vaccine at New Vaughan Hospital
Fact or fiction: 5 common vaccine myths and truths you need to know
