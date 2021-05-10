International
Tips from above: Chef Vicky Laus guide to Hong Kong
This article is part of a guide to Hong Kong by FT Globetrotter
I was born and raised in Hong Kong until the age of 15 when I moved to the United States for school and stayed to study at New York University. I had a career as a graphic designer, and before I decided to pursue the culinary arts, I had hoped to return to Hong Kong to work with my sister in advertising.
But it was another road that took me back to the city. After my training at Le Cordon Bleu in Bangkok, I returned to Hong Kong to work under the tutelage of a chef Sebastien lepinoy in Michelin starred Cépage. In 2012, I opened my own restaurant, TATE Dining Room, where I serve French-inspired dishes with Chinese influences from my upbringing here.
As a chef, I enjoy living and working in Hong Kong. We are spoiled with fantastic food and innovative dining scene, and the city itself is lively, exciting and energetic. Here I have shared with you a mix of some of my favorite places to eat and drink, along with some suggested cultural activities, markets to visit and more.
Food and drink
diplomat
LG / F, Code H, Pottinger Street 45, Central, Hong Kong
<>
diplomat reminds me of a good New York style cocktail where you can enjoy classic drinks with innovative twists. A night out here with friends is guaranteed to be a good time.
I have tried the whole cocktail menu (and everything is delicious) but my favorite drink of all time here is Tarling – gin with pandan, white port, spices for baking, purified orange juice and coconut water. So refreshing and comforting sauce.
The food offered accompanies the drink list well. Diploma Burger is my favorite, and is done properly with a good bun-and-meat ratio, and the pork-drawn Cuban sandwich has the tastiest and most delicious sauce.
Gourmet and Howard
5 / F, CCB Tower, 3 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong
<>
IN Gourmet and Howard, you will enjoy the unique and unique modern Chinese cuisine in a cozy setting. I love how chef Howard Cai creates light and refined food dishes based on traditional Chiu Chow classic ingredients and dishes. The hot and sour noodle soup here is something I crave all the time – the base has a lot of depth, and the sourness comes from the lemon, which is very refreshing. The fresh pork knot is also extraordinary: perfectly juicy and soft on the inside and fresh on the outside, demonstrating the skill and technique of the chef.
Dessert Yuen Kee
32 Street Street, Sai Wan, Hong Kong
<>
Dessert Yuen Kee, established more than 130 years ago, serves dong sui, Cantonese dessert soup – sweet, warm soups or caramel cream served at the end of a meal, made using a traditional stone grind. One you should try is the sweet violet-tea soup with water lily seeds and eggs – it’s such a classic dish, but not many countries still make it. The sweet almond and sesame soup here is also delicious.
Cultural activities
Liang Yi Museum
181-199 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
<>
Liang Yi is the largest private museum of design, crafts and heritage in Hong Kong. You can find world-class collections of Chinese and European antiques here. Her exhibitions change every six months and the themes are always well thought out and cleverly curated. The museum offers only appointment tours, where you can interact with screens in an intimate and boutique setting. It gives you a unique opportunity to understand the history, pattern and cultural significance of the collections.
Beauty
Bathrooms INUF
21 / F Penthouse, MW Plaza, 40 Kimberley Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
<>
INUF (I never use foundation) is a concept and lifestyle aware and spa store that offers 100 percent plant-based formulas. Its natural products are free of harmful chemicals and the packaging is minimal and made from recycled materials. Moisturizing gel B5 is an important part of my daily routine.
The spa can be reserved exclusively for private meetings, which is a nice way to treat a partner, family member or friend to a special occasion. I also want to enjoy one of their face or body treatments. My favorite is English Rose Miracle, an acne treatment that helps soften and nourish my skin, and also comes with a back massage.
Things to do
Lantau Island
<>
Lantau Island, the largest suburban island in Hong Kong, is worth visiting for its beautiful beaches, landmarks such as Tian Tan Buda, unspoilt countryside and excellent bars and restaurants. For those who love outdoor activities, Lantau has a lot to offer, with a beautiful scenery to walk through, waterfalls to see and roofs to challenge you. Depending on where you are coming from and which part of the island you are going to, Lantau can be achieved by ferry or MTR.
Tai O Fishing Village is one of my favorite spots in Lantau. Famous for its traditional Chinese homes, it is one of the few remaining fishing villages in Hong Kong. You can spend an entire day here exploring its small streets, tasting seafood and fresh food and taking pictures. I recommend trying street food from old-fashioned stalls, such as giant fish ball with chili sauce, tofu pudding and cha guo (tea cloth).
Tregu Ap Lei Chau
8 Hung Shing Street, Ap Lei Chau, Hong Kong
<>
Wet markets are essential spaces for the Hong Kong community. Tregu Ap Lei Chau worth a visit. ‘It’s a pier near it, so you can find the freshest and best selection of seafood here. The variety depends on the catch of the day, but is usually wider than in the wettest markets in Hong Kong. I like to walk around to discover what the sea has to offer and bring home fresh or interesting ingredients to create a new dish.
Vicky Lau is the owner and chef of TATE Dinner Room with two Michelin stars in Hong Kong
What are your main points in Hong Kong? Tell us in the comments
For more stories like this, visit ft.com/globetrotter, check out our guide to Hong Kong, and follow FT Globetrotter on Instagram at @FTGlobetrotter
