International
The Silk Road to KKH and CPEC
The Silk Road refers to all the roads leading west from China to Central Asia, the Middle East, the subcontinent and beyond. In 1877, Baron Ferdinand coined the term Silk Road while producing maps during his stay in China and describing trade routes between China and Europe. Marco Polo was the one who claimed to have traveled the entire length of the Silk Road, from Europe to China, in the 13th century. Mule caravans for centuries carried silk, tea, and other goods from China to be exchanged for gold and spices from the subcontinent.
According to Rajatarangini, a connection between Kashmir and Xinjiang, especially including the kingdoms of Khotan and Kashgar, has existed since ancient times. The locals call the route to Kashgar from Gilgit, the Silk Road which starts at Gilgit along the Hunza River, reaches the village of Passu and then crosses the river towards the Kilk Pass to enter Taghdumbash (Xinjiang) and then Tashkurgan, Yarkand and Kashgar. The Hunza was a transit point as it was used by caravan travelers and pilgrims.
Over time, the Silk Road was replaced on the Karakoram Highway (KKH). Plans for the construction of the KKH were made from 1958 to 1959. Construction work began in 1966 and the Border Affairs Organization (FWO) was established for this purpose. At the peak of construction, Pakistan had about 15,000 men working while the Chinese side also numbered in the thousands. KKH was completed in 1978 and officially opened on 1 May 1986. Road construction was completed in 15 years and runs through some of the world’s most rugged terrain, splendid landscape and breathtaking panorama.
The road passes through the Himalayan, Hindukush and Karakoram ranges and most of the highway follows the old Silk Road.810 Pakistanis and 82 Chinese workers lost their lives during construction. The importance of the Gilgit-Baltistan has increased with its construction as well as with the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). CPEC is a Belt and Roads Initiative project to promote economic cooperation through Gwadar port, energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation. The $ 64 billion project includes a network of roads and rail infrastructure along with hydropower plants. CPEC will connect Kashgar in the Xinjiang region with the port city of Gwadar in Pakistan. The distance from Gwadar to Khunjerab is 2463 kilometers and Gwadar port will save at least more than 16,000 kilometers distance to China. The project is likely to be a game changer for Pakistan in general and Gilgit-Baltistan in particular.
CPEC will bring many changes to the region, especially with regard to infrastructure, road construction and hydropower projects. It would formalize business opportunities for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan who are already doing business with China and stay in constant contact with the Chinese Xinjiang region for business activities.
India is constantly raising a question over the construction of CPEC stating that Gilgit-Baltistan is a controversial region. India is feeling threatened by the Chinese presence in the neighboring country as well as by the CPEC. Beenshte confirmed that India has set up a special $ 500 million cell to sabotage CPEC. Last year, Foreign Minister Qureshi said India is spending 800 crops in Balochistan with the aim of undermining CPEC and has recruited 700 militia members.
The Gilgit-Baltistan government has already been warned by the federal government of possible terrorist attacks in the region to sabotage the CPEC. The US also has concerns about CPEC and wants to contain China. CPEC is included as a full course at US National Defense University. Hostile factions carrying out terrorist attacks against Chinese and Pakistani interests are trying to send the message that the project is not safe. The latest attack on the Serena hotel parking lot is just one example.
Earlier, India was also involved in terrorist attacks at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar and the Chinese consulate in Karachi. India is beyond any doubt, directly involved in terrorism – especially in Balochistan. Pakistan has already exposed India’s dirty model against CPEC. DG ISPR last year exposed India’s links, financing, training and sponsorship of terrorism to the world. Pakistani security forces will continue to thwart any hostile attempts to sabotage the project and destabilize the country.
Masud Ahmad Khan |
The writer is a retired brigadier and freelance columnist.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]