America and ASEAN: Strong economic pressure could save Myanmar

Last week, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held an emergency summit on Myanmar. They paved a way forward while General Min Aung Hlaing sitting next to their negotiating table. Hlaing is the same man who oversaw the genocide against Rohingya, attempted a coup to preserve his privileges as commander-in-chief, and is now leading a campaign to terrorize his submission people.

The fate of Myanmar, however, will not be decided around a table where the people of Myanmar are not represented. Myanmar protesters remain determined to repel coup attempts. Meanwhile, the military has stated it will recognize ASEAN’s mediation role only once the situation returns to stability. As ASEAN clarifies its role, the United States should build a partnership with key member states, highlighting the risk of the collapse of Myanmar presents to ASEAN the legitimacy, but also the ability of the regions to respond in ways that enhance its position in a displaced international order.

As Myanmar protesters are preventing the military from consolidating its coup attempt, they possess limited self-defense weapons. The Civil Disobedience Movement is waging economic warfare against the interests of the military and the patronage system that strengthens its power. PHYSICIAN and teachers are undermining the ability of armies to lead the state. Civil servants and bank staff are denying the military any ability to normalize their rule and promote economic liberalization. People in Myanmar are taking this course of action because they know from past experience and other regional examples that if generals firmly establish control, generals will continue to plunder the country’s wealth by deepening and extending their rule.

The potential sources of internal legitimacy of the armies are increasingly fragile under the weight of this economic pressure. Many elites from non-Bamar groups who may have previously benefited from ceasefire agreements with the military have rejected those arrangements and joined the newly formed National Unity Government. Essential elements of the Buddhist monastic order, meanwhile, are refusing to provide a moral sanction to the activities of armies. Meanwhile, civil disobedience is amplifying economic instability across the country. In particular, protesters are challenging the system of material rewards for army allies. For example, boycotts of military-owned beer brands cut revenues 90 percent from levels before the coup. The army patronage system offers dividends from these holdings, a parallel society for soldiers and ex-soldiers and economic concessions in key constituencies. The growing material consequences of disobedience make it easier to defeat former military allies. In summary, the support of armies is less stable than ever. They possess only a weak control of absolute power.

Stable resistance, however, comes at a great cost. It can not be endlessly endured, especially by the most vulnerable. Myanmar’s economy is already damaged by the coronavirus and now devastated by a coup. An estimate suggests the economy is on pace contracts at 20 percent this year.

Three paths can emerge from this crucial, narrow moment of maximum internal resistance.

First, the military manages to force society to submit. Under this scenario, the military terrorizes its way to control in some areas, while unwavering opposition leads to prolonged conflict and repeated atrocities elsewhere. The poorest suffer as the whole economy is kept from chronic risk.

Second, the military has been weakened by opposition activity but is not folding. The country takes further care straight state failure, economic collapse, escalating conflict and irreversible catastrophe. Clearly, the world does not need a Libya, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela or Afghanistan, especially at the epicenter of growing geopolitical uncertainty between India, China and Southeast Asia.

Both of these paths describe sustained economic suffering, adding to the outrage of a brutal regime. There is, however, a third possibility. Comprehensive, strong, and immediate international pressure may exacerbate the effects of civil disobedience, destroying the military in another way, and facilitating a bleak long-term prognosis. This is, in fact, the path that the protesters are trying to open, but the world has done little to pave the way.

To date, sanctions have been largely increasing in their scope and symbolic in effect. As actions against military holding companies are exerting various pressures on generals, they will not slow down their substantial access to foreign reserves. So far, the internal protest has done its best to exhaust the vital economic interests of the military. The question is whether the international community will give adequate cover and time to the protesters as they continue to use economic boycotts to destroy armies and other energy bases.

No option is ideal. The military has created a situation where people across Myanmar will lose out to further political violence and economic collapse. It is critical to ensure that this economic suffering and otherwise will not be extended indefinitely, a possible outcome if the military consolidates the coup. In short, the dangerous option of short-term maximum pressure is better than the terrible irreversible consequences of a stable authoritarian rule or a failed state.

ASEAN will not determine which route is taken. However, the proximity and historic relationship with Myanmar implies that it can help shape the opportunities that protesters inherit. And the United States is in a unique position to encourage ASEAN to increase pressure and pave a better way forward. The United States holds enough influence to remind ASEAN that it can arrest this catastrophe before it threatens wider regional instability or legitimizes military rule. To achieve this, the United States must focus particularly on Thailand and Singapore.

While the Thai military-led regime has clear political reasons to be wary of interference, Thailand is the ASEAN member most vulnerable to economic instability pouring out of Myanmar, due to its dependence on Myanmar natural gas exports. which would be endangered by state failure or prolonged civil war. Already, prices for natural gas in Thailand were more than 80 percent above average prices across Asia last summer, largely due to the slow liberalization of a state-owned PTTEP-dominated market.

Well-targeted sanctions on Myanmars energy exports could change Thais on account of blindly supporting Myanmars generals. The Thais face theirs protests, a coronavirus resurgence and the threat of significant influxes of refugees. They can hardly cope with an increase in already high energy prices. Meanwhile, Myanmars state-owned banks allow revenues from natural gas exports to reach the military. Adding those banks to the list of specially designated citizens and trapped persons will send payments from production to a protected account that the military may not have. The military would soon not be able to fill this revenue gap at a moment of already extreme compulsion.

Singapore is also vital because this plan calls for a credible threat of secondary sanctions against international banking institutions that would otherwise facilitate the flow of funds to the military and those within its orbit. The United States must ensure that all correspondent banking relationships with the state and military-backed financial institutions are closed. The United States should also use anti-money laundering tools to stop the flow of funds from illegal industries and military assets still held abroad. While these steps will strain Singapore’s major banks with long-term financial relationships with Myanmar state institutions, they have the benefit of creating internal conditions that enable the Singaporean government to lead the ASEAN response alongside Indonesia and Malaysia.

The United States must work with ASEAN to accelerate the decline of the military’s economic fortunes, and must challenge those who support military ties to global markets. If you take both of those steps, then it can show how the crisis presents an opportunity for the region, especially in trying to counterbalance the growing impact of China and present a valuable path for ASEAN leadership in resolving the Myanmar crisis. And it is in this geopolitical battle, not in line with a brutalizing army, where the long-term interests of the regions in sovereignty and non-interference lie.

To turn economic pressure into a US-ASEAN partnership, America must fully recognize Government of National Unity, first formed by ousted parliamentarians and now including many ethnic groups. With official recognition, the government could attract more international aid, aid that will be needed as the actions of the armies continue to have severe economic consequences. In the process, protesters can continue to expand their coalition. A credible alternative government will also make it easier for ASEAN to stand firm against the military and carry out its commitment after the humanitarian aid summit without legitimizing the leaders of the coup attempt.

Finally, the United States must issue a credible threat of liability to put further pressure on the generals. This threat can serve as a final screw on the international facilitators of the military patronage system.

As the new administration builds a coalition of allies in the Indo-Pacific region, Myanmar provides a chance to show how this coalition can be built around a common goal, rather than mutual comfort. The only other choice, apparently, is to leave the Myanmar people with little protection as they gather on the streets. This would be bad for ASEAN, destructive to President Joe Bidens for its human rights commitments, and humiliating to all who seek to demonstrate that the institutions of the regions are a solid force for stability and integration.

