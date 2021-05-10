The variant that causes the Covid explosion in India, says WHO – Gazeta

GENEVA: A Covid-19 variant that is spreading in India is more contagious and fears it could avoid some vaccine protections, contributing to the country’s explosive eruption, said the World Health Organization chief scientist.

In an interview, Soumya Swaminathan warned that the epidemiological features we see in India today show that it is an extremely rapidly spreading variant.

India on Saturday for the first time recorded more than 4,000 deaths from Covid-19 in just 24 hours and more than 400,000 new infections.

New Delhi has tried to contain the blast, which has overloaded its healthcare system, and many experts suspect official deaths and case numbers are a gross underestimation.

Swaminathan, an Indian pediatrician and clinical clinical scientist, said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, which was first discovered in India last October, was clearly a contributing factor to the catastrophe that was erupting in her homeland.

There have been many accelerators getting into this, the 62-year-old said, noting that a virus that spreads faster is one of them.

The WHO recently listed B.1.617 which enumerates several sub-lines with mutations and slightly different characteristics as a variant of interest.

But so far he has not stopped adding it to his short list of disturbing variants of a label indicating that it is more dangerous than the original version of the virus being more contagious, deadly or able to get vaccine protection past. Several national health authorities, including the United States and Britain, have meanwhile said they consider B.1.617 a variant of concern, and Swaminathan said she expected the WHO to follow suit soon.

B 1.617 is likely to be a variant of concern because there are some mutations that increase transmission and that could also potentially make it resistant to antibodies generated by vaccination or natural infection, she said.

But she insisted that the variant alone could not be blamed for the dramatic increase in cases and deaths observed in India, pointing to major social unrest and large rallies in recent months.

Mass election rallies held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians for example have been blamed in part by some for the dizzying rise in infections.

But even when many in India feel the crisis was over, removing masks and other protective measures, the virus is spreading silently.

In a big country like India, you can have low-level broadcasting, which is what happened for many months, Swaminathan said.

It was endemic (and) probably gradually increased, she said, stating that those early signs were lost until it reached the point at which it was rising vertically. At that point it is very difficult to suppress, because then tens of thousands of people are involved and multiply at a rate at which it is very difficult to stop. As India is now trying to increase vaccination to curb the outbreak, Swaminathan warned that the strikes alone would not be enough to gain control of the situation.

She noted that India, the world’s largest nation that makes vaccines, had fully vaccinated about two percent of the 1.3 billion plus population.

Published in Agim, 10 May 2021