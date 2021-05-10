The US and China can work together to end the crisis in Myanmar

Protesters demonstrate against the military coup in Yangon and demanded the release of arrested Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Theint Mon Soe | SOPA Images | LightRocket through Getty Images

US-China relations may be at a rough start under President Joe Biden, but the two countries can find common ground to work together to end the violence in Myanmar. Scot Marciel, the former US ambassador to Myanmar, said both the US and China would not want to see an escalating crisis in the Southeast Asian country. A military coup on February 1 sparked mass protests in Myanmar and security forces have tried to quell the demonstrations through violent tactics. The clash has killed 780 people so far, while over 3,800 people are still detained, according to the advocacy group of the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. “My feeling would be that this coup and of course the riots and violence in Myanmar, I do not see how it is in China ‘s interest … my understanding is that China wants stability, for a variety of reasons, so my guess is that they “are not enthusiastic about it, but they are being careful,” Marciel said Friday during a webinar hosted by the Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

“So there may be some common interests between the United States and China in this, eventually ending the violence and instability,” said Marciel, who was the U.S. ambassador to Myanmar from 2016 to 2020. The United States and other Western powers have strongly condemned the coup and imposed sanctions to put pressure on the military. Meanwhile, China’s response has been more tacit Beijing stressing the importance of stability. China is a major investor in Myanmar and shares a border with the Southeast Asian country. Some analysts have said China’s relatively submissive response could hurt its interests.

The crisis is unlikely to be resolved soon

One way the US and China can come together on the Myanmar issue is to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Rizal Sukma, senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Indonesia, during the webinar. The regional group held an emergency summit last month to address spiral violence in Myanmar. Her 10 member states then issued a statement which among other things demanded an immediate end to the violence and the appointment of a special envoy to mediate the crisis in Myanmar.