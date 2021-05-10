The showdown between the UK and France near Jersey shows how the Brexit fish war is not over

From his restaurant in an old Nazi military bunker on Jersey’s rocky northwest coast, former fisherman Sean Faulkner makes a prediction: “If they don’t follow their path, they will return.

Like its former islanders, Faulkner, 66, had just seen French fishing boats protest a change in entry into the waters following the UK leaving the European Union. The stalemate prompted Britain and France to place warships in the sea belt that separates them. Billed as a chicken game by the British tabloids, the same press rejoiced when the French went home.

So while the immediate danger was extinguished, the sight of a maritime confrontation near an island of 100,000 inhabitants was a reminder of the real-life consequences of a harsh divorce and why its so populist political curls.

The sudden escalation turned a local economy largely based on financial services into an absurd post-Brexit theater, and although few in the outside world can locate Jersey on a map, the war has far more than mackerel, polloku and crab. off its shores.

As part of the Channel Islands, Jersey is neither in the EU nor officially in the UK. Self is a dependence of the self-government of the British crown 22 miles away from France that relies on Britain for its protection. People there had no say in Brexit, a topic that consumed politics and markets.

Fish was the final stopping point in the talks and what revived the animosity between the two neighbors who have been bitter enemies and strategic allies over the centuries. So Jersey, almost accidentally, got into the wrong cross-channel relationship in recent months that has involved everything from customs bureaucracy to coronavirus vaccines.

“Our cultural ties go back a thousand years,” said John Le Fondre, Jersey ‘s prime minister, who has worked with the UK government and the European Commission to tackle the problem of fisheries.

The latest clash came after Marine Minister Frances, the daughter of a fisherman in Brittany, suggested the government could cut off electricity supplies to Jersey if countries’ complaints about the fish were not addressed.

Former fisherman Sean Faulkner lost up to 50% of his sales from being unable to export to France due to rising political tensions and new bureaucracy.

The deal for Brexit was that EU vessels would still allow fishing in UK waters for years, although their entry would have to be limited and there would also be much more bureaucracy. There are delays in obtaining licenses and the pandemic has not helped.

Annick Girardins’s words caused a series of unintended consequences, according to French officials speaking on condition of anonymity. They said they were surprised by how quickly the situation escalated and worked the back channels to smooth things over. In Paris, the government was left to navigate between the UK pacification and the public display of support for war-torn fishermen.

The confrontation also had its political uses. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoyed a wave of positive headlines with the Daily Mail labeling the withdrawal of the French fishing fleet as “The big surrender.” of the far right Marine Le Pen.

Gathering around 16th-century Jersey Elizabeth Castle near its main harbor, the 60-person flotilla met an enthusiast of re-adopting military history by firing a musket from the castle walls. France last attempted to invade Jersey in 1781 during the American Revolutionary War, the loss of which is celebrated by various monuments throughout the island.

Yet the screaming headlines of a possible blockade and power outage also made a low noise for some residents, given how they suffered food shortages when the island was occupied by the Germans during World War II. On Sunday, she celebrated liberation from the Nazis.

The debate now is whether saliva can be resolved quickly, as French ships argue that they were mistakenly denied entry and the European Commission accused the UK of violating the terms of the Brexit agreement. Caught in the middle, the Jersey government said it believes there are practical solutions.

The value of fishing at risk is a rounding mistake for the French, British and Jersey economies, but it is an exciting issue. The fish dispute almost broke the whole trade deal between Britain and the EU, before a compromise was reached at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

“It’s not just about some mackerel, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wrote in his recently published diary about trade negotiations.” It’s about men and women living dangerously. , bold communities that support coastal territories.A British last-minute proposal for fisheries, presented just days before the deadline for the production of the trade and cooperation agreement expired, was a bluff, he said, a document “full of traps, false compromises and backlog.

Fishermen in Jersey are particularly affected, with Faulkner losing up to 50% of his sales from not being able to export to France due to growing political tensions and new bureaucracy. Jason Bonhomme, another fisherman, was unable to land his cuttlefish in Carteret because a frightening group of French fishermen stopped him at the pier.

Brexit has been “massacre,” said a person fishing for lobster and crab around Jersey, who asked not to be identified. They once exported their catch to France, but now they must try to sell it all in the country.

Some areas remain closed, which means ships are entering other waters. French fishermen will argue that there are other unresolved factors at play, such as how fish reproduce closer to their warmest line before migrating closer to England in adulthood when they become price catchers.

One wonder of the dispute is the rich layer of French heritage passing through Jersey, which is best known internationally for its potatoes and cows. Many of its street names are in French, and Jerriais – the local dialect still taught in island schools, though few speak it naturally – is closely related to French.

It is also not the first time French ships have made a statement about Jersey: In 1998, some French briefly captured the Minquiers, a small cliff of rocks and islands that belonged to Jersey on its southern shores, where fishermen often land.

To all the controversy, years of fishing together in common waters mean that many Jersey and French fishermen are friends and they do not want to see the dispute escalate. Many Jersey people have French blood in their lineage and the island has long enjoyed good relations with its closest neighbor, said the lobster fisherman.

As one person put it: “We do not want to start a war with the French.