Weather forecast in the UK – Britain will be devastated by seven days of heavy rain from today as storms set to hit





BRITAIN will be devastated by seven days of heavy rain from today with storms set to hit the UK. The British basked in a mini-wave of 20C heat yesterday – but this week we will see torrential rain and possible flooding. Read our live motitUK blog for the latest forecasts 12 The UK will be hit by a rainy week Credit: LNP 12 A man and his dog jump over a pond after heavy rainfall Credit: LNP 12 The British yesterday basked in a mini-wave of 20C heat Credit: Alamy 12 57 mm of rain will fall this week Credit: WXCHARTS Weather lists show that up to 57 mm of rain will fall between Monday and Sunday this week. Monday will see a mix of sun and showers, to start the work week. The Met Office said in a Twitter message: "A mix of nice warm sunshine and showers to start the new week." The Met Office forecast for Monday through Wednesday says: "Generally unclear with a mix of sunshine and showers, as well as some longer periods of rain. "Some severe outbreaks are likely several times as dangerous as the storm." 12 A group of women enjoy a wet and windy birthday party in Sunderland Credit: NNP 12 Wet and windy day in Preston on Saturday Credit: Alamy 12 Walkers dare wet conditions and heavy rain at Wimbledon Common Credit: Alamy The Met Office long-range forecast from May 13 to May 22 says: "Cloudy on Thursday starting with rain and showers, especially in the south-west of the UK. "Rainfall is expected to become more widespread during the day, with these thunderstorms strong and potentially for the south. Lighter conditions are expected in the far northwest. "Remaining in the shower for the rest of the week with the possibility of a brief spell solved from west to Friday. 12 Heavy rain on the Blackpools coast Credit: Dave Nelson 12 Shoppers at Ely Market in Cambridgeshire on Saturday morning getting soaked Credit: Bav Media 12 Wet and windy Saturday in Lancashire City Center Credit: Alamy "The unresolved issue continues further for the remainder of this period, with longer rainfall and rainfall, clearer conditions most likely in the north. "It is likely to be windy occasionally; especially around coastal areas where gale can occur. Temperatures will be close to or slightly below average, although overnight frost formation becomes impossible." Saturday without torrential rain and gale across the country while a week worth of rain fell in 24 hours in some areas. The Brecon Beacons in South Wales saw 125 mm of rain as the UK stuttered towards summer. 12 Rollerblader Elia Bardashevich finally yesterday enjoyed a sunshine in the Kensington Gardens Credit: LNP 12 Warm sunny spells at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis Credit: Alamy And the Environment Agency issued a flood alarm as two rivers in the Midlands rose after a night of heavy rain. Yesterday was the warmest day since March 31st. The Met Office confirmed the news in a Twitter message, saying: "It has been the warmest day since March 31 as temperatures rose to the low 20s in the southeast this afternoon." It has been a "crazy spring so far," he reports TV Netweather. The website adds to its season weather summary so far: "Finally we have much needed rain for farmers and growers, in a crazy spring so far. "We have seen record high temperatures on Mars, followed by the coldest April over central England for 32 years. "It was also provisionally the driest, coldest April since 1938 in some localities, due to the frequent 'north north'. "These can continue in and out until about May 20, before a reorganization of pressure systems brings about a change in warmer weather."







