Millions will be spent on mental health support related to the pandemic in schools





M Pound illusions will be spent on increasing mental health support in schools to help students recover from the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been announced. The government has pledged more than $ 17 million to go on improving mental health support in education as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. The funding will be used to train thousands of high-level mental health leaders in schools across England and to provide training for education staff to deal with children experiencing pandemic-induced stress. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “I know how difficult the pandemic has been for many children and young people in mental health and well-being, and the coming months will be crucial in supporting their recovery. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5%"/> Coronavirus Wed 27 January 2021 / Teli PA READ MORE Returning to class was a vital step in this process, but success in school and college goes beyond an excellent education as parents we want our children to feel determined, calm and happy as they learn. This is why we were providing new funding to make experts available for early support, advice and intervention or specialist help, so every young person knows who and where to turn as we build better. after the pandemic. The Department of Education is also committed to funding a tailored Link program, designed to improve partnerships between health and education leaders in local areas. Minister for Children and Families Vicky Ford said: “Last year has been extremely difficult for so many children and young people whose resilience in the face of so much change has been heroic. Mental Health Minister Nadine Dorries said: “Our children and young people have faced unique challenges during this very difficult and disturbing pandemic, and while they have shown great resilience, I recognize the need for additional support. Essential It is essential that children and young people can have the support they need, and this additional funding further cements our commitment to their well-being, equipping them with the tools to look after their mental health. Geoff Barton, secretary general of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We are delighted to see the Government announcing this investment in mental health support and its announcement Saturday about the NHS Mental Health Support Teams for schools. We have to say that this comes after years of underfunding by the government of schools and colleges, which have given their opportunity to provide pastoral support and very serious difficulties in accessing NHS children’s mental health services for young people with complex problems. . However, the initiatives being implemented now are a step in the right direction and we hope to see further details. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said: Teachers and school leaders have seen the blocking of the impact and the pandemic it has had on children’s mental health. Children are returning to school in need not only of academic assistance but also of a wide range of pastoral support, mental health and well-being, which requires additional resources. But schools may not be the only place where children or their families are able to turn for help with mental health. Supporting well-integrated and well-funded social and health services is just as vital. Sadly, these services have been severely damaged by a decade of savings. Comes as a survey, conducted by Censuswide, on behalf of the BBC Children In Need, found that 68% of children aged 11-18 believe that the mental health of young people has deteriorated as a result of the pandemic. One in three (34%) said they do not feel comfortable asking for help if they need it. The survey was extensive in the UK, and was conducted by 1,012 parents with children aged 11-18 and 1,000 children aged 11-18.

