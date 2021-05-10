The South Korean moon sets the goal for the last year of peace on the peninsula





South Korean President Moon Jae-in plans to use his final year in office to achieve an “irreversible peace” on the Korean Peninsula and will seek help to salvage one of his political priorities at a summit this week. next with President Joe Biden. Moon said in a speech Monday marking the start of the final year of his one-year, five-year term that is now “the time to take action”. He added: “I will consider the remaining year of my term as my last chance to move forward from an incomplete peace to an irreversible peace.” His remarks come ahead of his meeting with Biden on May 21 at the White House, where North Korea will be first on the agenda. Moon is set to become the second foreign leader to hold face-to-face talks with Biden since taking office, following a meeting in April with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We will also closely coordinate our North Korean policy to re-establish inter-Korean dialogue between the US and North Korea,” Moon said. Moon called Biden’s new North Korean policy “flexible” and “practical,” adding that Washington consulted closely with Seoul in shaping the new approach. The Biden administration has indicated it may be ready to ease sanctions in exchange for steps by leader Kim Jong Un to freeze, cap and destroy its atomic arsenal. That could help Kim fix an economy that has only grown less since he took power about a decade ago. Moon has seen his role as mediator between Washington and Pyongyang diminish as he helped mediate the first summit between then-President Donald Trump and Kim in Singapore in June 2018. Since then, North Korea has rejected the Moon’s attempts at rapprochement, labeled it confusing, and last year destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border that had been the most visible symbol of the Moon’s quest to seek warmer ties with its neighbor. Moon has pressed the Biden administration to resume nuclear talks that spread under Trump, without producing any concrete steps to destroy leader Kim’s arsenal. Kim earlier this year raised security tensions for the Biden administration when he said he would put his country on a path to developing more advanced nuclear technology and missiles. A senior North Korean official added to the pressure this month when he labeled Biden ‘s comment that Pyongyang’ s nuclear program is a threat as “intolerable.” Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

