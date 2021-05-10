Worry as COVIDvret much at AMU faculty, VC writes ICMR- The New Indian Express

from Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The deaths of at least 16 in-service teachers and 18 retirees, in addition to other staff at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), due to Covid-19 in the last 18 days have caused an alarm, with the Vice Chancellor on Sunday required ICMR to study the variant of infection on campus.

In a letter to the ICMR, Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said that “a special variant could circulate in the areas around the AMU campus and the surrounding localities, which has led to these deaths.”

The latest to fall into the virus was the dean of the AMU law school, Prof Shakeel Samdani, who died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh on Friday.

Mansoor said the microbiology lab at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College would send samples to the Institute of Genomic and Integrated Biology, New Delhi, for genome sorting of variants discovered in the city.

Meanwhile, Shahid Ali Siddiqui Medical College director told the media that 25 doctors at the hospital had tested positive for the infection over the past two weeks.

According to the VC, three doctors were under treatment, while the others had recovered.

Meanwhile, the college principal claimed the hospital was struggling with a lack of oxygen and was dependent on its three facilities.

The hospital has not received a single oxygen cylinder from outside in the past 12 days despite continued efforts, he said.

Brother of AMU VC among the victims of the faculty

According to the VC, only three doctors are under treatment, while the others have recovered. However, sources said at least 16 people, including faculty members, were currently being treated in the Covid neighborhood of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

The first death of an AMU professor was recorded on April 20 when former professor and dean student welfare professor Jamshed Ali Siddiqui passed away.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Medical Department Professor Shadab Ahmed Khan (58) and the Professor of the Computer Department Rafiqul Zaman Khan (55) also underwent Covid-19.

Umar Farooq, the brother of Vice Chancellor Mansoor also died of Covid-19. Farooq was a former member of the University Court and a member of the Mohammedan Educational Conference.

“The university is deeply concerned about the deaths of its faculty members, including retired teachers and other staff,” Omar Peerzada, the university’s Public Relations Officer, told TNIE.

However, Peerzada said the list of deceased circulating on social media includes the names of several faculty members residing outside Aligarh.

“Non-coveted deaths are also included in this list. Our healthcare staff and front line employees, along with the administration, are working day by day to fight the pandemic. “These are challenging times for everyone, but we will win,” Peerzada said.

According to the list circulating on social media, 43 professors from AMU have been infected in recent days.

TNIE could not independently verify the list.

Meanwhile, Professor Feza Tabassum Azmi of the Department of Business Administration at AMU said, “We have lost a number of colleagues in recent days. It is really disturbing. Only God knows what really happened, but what we do know is that “Not everyone died at the medical college. Some staff members died at home while some were not even in Aligarh. It would be wrong to blame the medical college.”

“The team of doctors did a commendable job even during the first wave. Perhaps the large number of cases in the second wave has been overwhelming. “Our medical college is serving not only the university, but the entire Aligarh district,” she said.

43 dead, social media claims

PRO University said a list of the dead circulating on social media includes the names of faculty members residing outside Aligarh.

The list claims that 43 AMU professionals have fallen