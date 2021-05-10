Elections in the Philippines: Will there be major debates over China and Whitsun Reef?

This is the second in a two-part series on the potential impacts of the regional presidential election on relations with China and the United States. Here, Sarah Zheng examines how territorial disputes with Beijing could affect the Philippine poll in the coming years.

Beijing’s actions in South China Sea are threatening to become central issues in the coming years Philippine presidential election as tensions erupt over the presence of Chinese ships near features in the disputed waters.

Analysts say President Rodrigo DuterteApproaching Beijing’s increasingly aggressive claims in the waters will affect the contenders’ position to succeed him in next May’s vote, which Duterte cannot contest because of the one-mandate border.

Manila’s attempts to challenge China claimed that sovereignty over most of the energy-rich sea was supported by a international court judgment 2016 that most of Beijing’s claims had no legal basis, but Duterte has previously said he would set aside the decision.

The sensitivity of the issue has reappeared, however, with disagreements this year Reef Whitsun AND Scarborough shoes encapsulated this week when Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr wrote on Twitter that China should issue f ***.

Using his personal Twitter account, Locsin demanded that China remove its ships from features within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, but also within Beijing’s nine-line line. He wrote on Twitter: China, my friend, how much politeness can I say? Let me see … draw f ***. What are you doing to our friendship? You Not We Are Trying. IT

Locsin later apologized to the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines. But Duterte’s efforts to ease the situation underscored the delicate balance that Manila must strike as it builds stronger ties with Beijing while honoring its historic allegiance to the United States, whose support helps it oppose Beijing at sea. of South China.

China remains our benevolence, Duterte said in a televised conference on Monday, hours after Locsins tweeted. Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean that we should be rude and disrespectful.

Duterte has expressed a willingness to send military ships to the South China Sea to seek a claim to oil resources there, but said it would be bloody to challenge China there.

The battle for Duterte’s job is expected to be hotly contested by candidates such as his daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, and professional senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao, as well as candidates who may run from the 1Sambayan anti-Duterte coalition, such as are Leni Robredo, Vice President of the Philippines and Senator Grace Poe.

Sara Duterte last week had the most support among potential presidential contenders in a poll from Pulse Asia, with 27 percent, followed by the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and former senator Bongbong Marcos, with 13 percent each, followed by Poe and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, with 12 percent of the pieces.

However, Sara Duterte said last week that she would not run for the presidency that her father claims is not a job for a woman.

I made a chart listing why and why not before deciding I would not run, she said, adding that she had not told her father the reasons.

Jeffrey Ordaniel, director of the maritime program at Honolulu-based foreign policy research institute Pacific Forum, said he expected foreign policy to emerge prominently in 2022, unlike previous presidential elections and China’s presidential candidate policy. to be examined further after the dispute at Whitsun Reef, which the Philippines calls Julian Felipe Reef.

Rodrigo Duterte has accommodated many of Beijing’s policy preferences, including minimizing the 2016 arbitration ruling on the South China Sea issue, Ordaniel said. But with what is happening in Whitsun Reef and the continued marginalization of Filipino fishermen, politics is becoming vulnerable.

Despite criticism over his foreign policy and his pandemic management, Duterte has maintained high approval ratings. A mid-March poll by PUBLiCUS Asia found it had an approval rating of 65 per cent, just under 70 per cent in December.

Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior Southeast Asia member on the Council on Foreign Relations, said he did not think Reef Whitsun’s dispute had affected Duterte’s approach to China because he seemed willing to go ahead with the idea that the Philippines has no solution. .

“I think China-Philippine relations will be an issue in the next election,” he said. But with so many serious domestic issues in the Philippine economy, Covid-19 I’m not sure how big an issue it will be.

These issues intersect, with the Philippines seeking to increase vaccine supplies from China even when the two nations face off at sea.

China was also the Philippines’ main trading partner in 2020. Recent monthly figures showed that exports from the Philippines to China reached US $ 639 million in February, 12 percent of total Philippine exports, and China was the largest supplier of imports, making accounting for nearly 25 percent of the total at $ 1.9 billion.

The Philippines has received billions in Chinese infrastructure investments through the Beijings Belt and Road Initiative as Manila has moved closer to China under Duterte.

Derek Grossman, a senior defense expert at Rand Corporation, said it was hard to say how big a Dutertes obstacle would be to pro-Chinese election policies, as he remained very popular.

However I can predict a strengthening of anti-Chinese sentiment among the population by Reef Whitsun or Julian Felipe and other violations that could give his daughter Sara some difficulty if she decides to run, he said.

The next president of the Philippines will also have to contend with the growing strategic rivalry between China and the United States, with which there is a treaty of mutual protection.

Duterte’s anti-American stances and efforts in Beijing in recent years have put pressure on the US-Philippine alliance, including suspension of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), a two-decade-old arrangement that allows the deployment of US troops in the Philippines. He has demanded that Washington quadruple its assistance to resume it.

Xu Liping, a Southeast Asia specialist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, said China and the South China Sea would play a role during the presidential debates and in the campaign, but it would be difficult for a new president to completely revise China’s Dutertes Strategy given the growing cooperation between the countries.

The Philippines is a complicated country because it was once a U.S. colony, he said. In China, we are looking to see if the next president will balance between the major powers rather than elect the parties.

But Grossman said that no matter who became the next leader of the Philippines, they would value the relationship with the US because no other country could help Manila defend itself against the Chinese claim. He said Duterte himself recognized the importance of the VFA in a speech in February, despite attacking the US for political reasons.

That leads me to believe that the Philippines is staying close to America, whether it is preferable or not, he said. [Dutertes] recent comments challenging China only reaffirm that the US will remain Manila’s determined ally. I expect a revived or renegotiated VFA to be published in the coming months.

below US President Joe Biden, Washington has sought to strengthen ties with its Indo-Pacific allies. Grossman said the Bidens administration recognized the damage done to Washington’s credibility by the lack of response during the 2012 Scarborough Shoal stand between China and the Philippines, which led to Beijing’s militarization of the feature.

In April, amid tensions over the Whitsun Gum, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that the mutual defense treaty with the Philippines applied to the South China Sea.

Richard Heydarian, chair professor of geopolitics at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, said some of Duterte’s allies were irritated by his handling of relations with China.

And in the wider Philippine public, China Duterte’s policies have failed, Heydarian said. They have not brought any major profits to the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Even in economic engagement with China, planned infrastructure projects had not begun, adding calls for a stronger line against Beijing, he said the suspension of the VFAs last year had added to uncertainty.

The VFA is in oblivion and it complicates U.S. efforts to conduct large-scale exercises and long-term planning, Heydarian said.

The Philippines provides significant U.S. space to project power in the region. If China keeps the Philippines away from the US, it will make it harder for Americans to prevent China.

Ordaniel, who is also an assistant professor at the International University of Tokyo, said the forward presence of U.S. troops through the VFA was critical to its deterrent efforts against Chinese actions in the South China Sea.

It is simply more difficult to deter China in Southeast Asia from countries like Guam, Okinawa or Darwin, he said, referring to U.S. military bases. They are very far away. It is also important that Manila continues to reflect Washington’s interpretation of international law regarding navigation rights and freedoms, a key point of contention between China and the US.

Grossman said China may have missed an opportunity to judge closer ties with the Philippines while there were tensions over the VFA.

Beijing could have taken advantage of the situation by offering Duterte everything under the sun keeping it calm in the South China Sea, but for some unknown reason, China instead was in full steam in challenging Philippine sovereignty, he said. . The Chinese assertiveness seems to have only strengthened the US-Philippine alliance against China.

