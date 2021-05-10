Coptic monk hanged in Egypt for killing abbot – Gazeta





CAIRO: Egyptian authorities executed a Christian Coptic monk on Sunday convicted of killing an abbot in 2018 in an ancient desert monastery, the monks’ family said. We were told at 8am this morning that the execution took place in Damanhour Prison and I am on my way to retrieve the body, said Hany Saad Tawadros, the monks’ brother. The death penalty for civilian prisoners in Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, is carried out by hanging. An Egyptian court last year upheld the death sentence for monk Isaiah, whose original name is Wael Saad Tawadros, for the murder of Bishop Epiphanius. Another monk convicted of his role in the crime was sentenced to life in prison. I didn’t even tell the rest of the family because I didn’t want them to be angry. We thank God in every case, said Hany Tawadros. Security sources and the judiciary also confirmed the execution of the person. The abbot of St. Macarius Monastery in the plains of Wadi al-Natrun, northwest of the capital Cairo, was found with a bloody head wound after being killed to death in July 2018, in a case that shocked the largest religious minority in the East. Mesme. Coptic Christians make up about 10-15 percent of Egypt’s predominantly Muslim population of over 100 million, and the country’s vast deserts are home to some of the oldest Christian monasteries. The church later devalued the couple and imposed a one-year moratorium on the ordination of young monks. Prosecutors said Wael Tawadros confessed to beating the cleric with a metal rod while the second monk was holding observation. Authorities blamed the killing on unspecified differences between the bishop and the two monks. In video footage of court hearings circulating on social media in recent years, a crying Tawadros, dressed in white tracksuits, accused investigators of stripping him and physically torturing him. Stop the Death Penalty Egypt, a group calling for an end to the death penalty, said its pleas to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to revoke the monk’s decision and pardon were ignored. Published in Agim, 10 May 2021

