Less than 12 thousand new cases of Covid-19 back in MP, positivity decreases to 17% | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: Sunday was the third day in a row when less than 12,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 11051 new cases were reported bringing the number of positive cases to 671763. This is 547 less than the 11598 cases reported on Saturday.

On May 7, it was after 20 days that less than 12,000 new positive cases were reported and less than 12,000 cases have since been reported in the state. It was on April 17 that less than 12,000 new cases were reported in the state in a single day. However, since then, more than 12,000 cases have been reported every day.

The number of active cases also rose again on Sunday. On May 8, it crossed 1 lakh and had 102486 active cases which increased to 108913 on May 9. This is mainly because more people were tested positively compared to the number of people recovered. Only about 4,538 people were cured of the disease on Sunday.

With the return of these people, the number of people recovered so far from Covid-19 reached 556430. In most of the districts including the four main cities Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior more new cases were reported than the number of people that cure the disease.

At the same time, 86 deaths were reported in a single day in the state. With these, the death toll due to Covid-19 reached 6420 in the state.

Positiveness rate The number of people found positive out of every 100 samples tested remained at 16.9% on Sunday. New cases were reported from all 52 districts of the state. All state districts reported double-digit cases.

The highest number of cases were reported from Indore where 1679 tested positive, followed by Bhopal where 1556 tested positive and 946 patients were found in Jabalpur district.

The 15 districts of the Malwa-Nimar region in addition to the Indore district reported over 1,700 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to separatist bulletins issued daily.

Of those 1703 new cases of pandemic virus, 1123 were reported by

Interestingly, the Ratlam district has reported a maximum of 398 cases in the Ujjain division followed by 286 in Ujjain, 133 in Mandsaur, 92 in Neemuch, 85 in Dewas, 60 in Agar.

Currently, the division has 10,832 active cases with a maximum of 3173 in Ujjain, 3040 in Ratlam, 363 in Dewas, 871 in Shajapur, 1516 in Mandsaur, 1232 in Neemuch and 637 in Agar district.

The Indore Division reported 580 new cases of Covid-19 from all districts except Indore, taking the number to 1304583. Seven new deaths due to virus infection were reported, except in the Indore region receiving the division tax in 1770.

