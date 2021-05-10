ICYMI: Vaccines for 30+, day care sites, cemetery protests, more





Briefly: A selection of today's reports at montrealgazette.com Photo by CARLOS OSORIO / Swimming pool / AFP through Getty Images Content of the article Quebec has registered 960 new cases of COVID-19, the provincial government announced on Sunday. In addition, six new deaths were reported, including one in the last 24 hours. There were five deaths between May 2 and May 7. This brings the death toll from the pandemic to 10,987. Read the full report here. In the Quebec news The age group over 30 can book appointments for vaccines The mass vaccination program has reached its next step with the opening of meetings for all 30 years and older. By Wednesday, vaccination appointments will be available for those 25 and older, and by Friday, all adults 18 and older will be able to book appointments. Read the full report. Call for more subsidized day care spots Exhausted educators and parents struggling to find subsidized day care items protested side by side in several Quebec cities on Sunday. Groups calling themselves Ma place au travail and Valorisons ma profession are calling for emergency measures to fix the shortage, help families in financial difficulty and encourage workers to stay online. Read the full report. proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article In the Montreal news Cemetery workers protest Workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery protested on Sunday against the administration, which they accuse of compromising services for bereaved families. They distributed white roses to visitors on Mother's Day. Read the full report. In the National news Photo by Blair Gable / Reuters Complete vaccination does not equate to complete protection: Tam Canada's public health chief reminded Canadians on Saturday that even those who are fully vaccinated remain sensitive to COVID-19. Read the full report. Universities say no to vaccine testing A COVID-19 vaccine will probably not be a requirement to return to the physical class at some universities in September, with some major schools, including McGill University, saying they do not intend to mandate immunization tests for students. Read the full report. In business news Ford recalls Explorer vehicles Ford Motor Co. is recalling 661,000 Explorer sports service vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators because retaining pins can be released and allow roof rails to detach from the vehicle. Read the full report.

