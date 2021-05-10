Current variant spreads rapidly, could violate vaccine protection: WHO chief scientist





The epidemiological characteristics of the COVID variant, B.1.617, which is clearly contributing to the second virulent wave in the country, indicate that it is a very rapidly spreading variant

The COVID-19 variant that is currently wreaking havoc in India is much more contagious and even capable of violating vaccine protection, World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned on Saturday (May 8th). The epidemiological characteristics of the variant, B.1.617, which is clearly contributing to the second virulent wave in the country, indicate that it is an “extremely rapidly spreading variant”, considered in countries such as the United States and Britain as a ” variant of concern “” This means that it is more deadly than the original virus, transmitted quickly and can often be passed on to vaccine protection. It was first discovered last October. In an interview with AFP, Swaminathan stressed that it would take months if not years to complete the vaccination of 70 to 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population. Currently, India has just vaccinated two percent of its population. Therefore, she suggested that India had no choice but to depend on “their proven and proven public and social health measures” to reduce transmission. proclamation Read also: DRDO takes oral medication to treat COVID by head In India, the virus has spread not only because of this variant, but because of large social gatherings and people not considering the use of masks and other COVID security protocols, Swaminathan said. People had removed their guards and the virus was spreading silently as people complained and thought the virus was gone. She added in the interview that the virus, which was endemic (and) was transmitting at lower levels initially for many months, probably grew gradually. However, it was unfortunate that in India “those early signs were lost until it reached the point at which it was rising vertically,” Swaminathan said. Adding that now it is multiplying with a raging rage infecting thousands of people making it very difficult to control and stop the transmission of the virus. As the pandemic is spreading and the virus is transmitting, mutations are more likely to develop and adapt, Swaminathan said. The rate at which people are dying is because newer and more dangerous variants of the coronavirus are emerging. She also warned that variants with many mutations could make current vaccines ineffective. And, this will be a “problem for the whole world”.

