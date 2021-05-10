Pak-China Institute organizes webinar by Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: To commemorate 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations, the Pakistan-China Institute has organized a webinar entitled “Future Leaders in Shaping Pakistan-China Relations”.

The conference was organized under the Friends of the Silk Road initiative and the webinar was arranged to understand and facilitate bilateral youth exchanges under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it enters its second phase.

This was the first bilateral dialogue of its kind, aimed at engaging the youth of both countries.

An excellent panel of eight speakers, including the new parliamentary leaders, Senator Qurratul Ain Marri and Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan, attended the webinar. The keynote speakers were divided into two sessions, which were moderated by Qianli Liu, Editor of Guancha, while the opening remarks were given by Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan China Institute.

The conference was divided into two sessions with different topics. The topic of the first session was Future Pakistan-China Cooperation: A Perspective of Young Leaders while, the second session was on the topic of People-to-People Connection: The Role of Media and Culture which highlighted 70 successful years of Pakistan-China relationship in shaping the future of the region. Regarding youth exchanges, she said that youth development does not distinguish between race, ethnicity and religion, and so should be moved forward.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute, in his opening remarks, spoke about how since the founding of the Silk Road Friends in February 2019 it has brought prominent members of political parties, business groups, students , civil society, academia members and the media together to increase the connection between people. He stressed that these exchanges are a fundamental pillar of Pakistan-China relations.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for the youth to expand and expand this beautiful and strategically inherited bilateral relationship for the next 70 years. Speaking about CPEC, Sayed said this project will engineer the social equality revolution in the country.

Dr Afnan Ullah Khan spoke on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence: How can Pakistan learn from China?

He quoted President Xi Jinping, who had stressed the need to promote the integration of the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence with the real economy, and added that Pakistan should learn from the Chinese model to use big data to make decisions. better informed, such as GDP growth.

Bayazeed Kasi, PTI Adviser on CPEC Issues, spoke about the role of young people in building a community for a common future. Recounting his interactions with young people in Balochistan, Kasi stressed that Pakistani youth is more than eager to contribute to the Pak-China Iron Brotherhood. However, he stressed that while 65 per cent of Pakistan’s population is made up of young people, they should be offered more opportunities so that they can contribute to strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

He stressed that the academy should train and provide a platform for young people so that they are motivated to work for the well-being of the people. He concluded by saying, An untrained worker can never make a building, so we need to train our young people in contribution lines towards growing Pakistan-China ties.

Dr. Lou Chunhao, Deputy Director and Associate Professor of Research at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the Chinese Institute of Contemporary Relations, spoke on Pakistan-China Cooperation: Challenges & Opportunities.

After congratulating the panel on 70 years of Pakistan-China relations, he highlighted four areas of opportunity for Pakistan and China. These were political engagement, which is a precondition, economic cooperation, a strong foundation for Pak-China relations, strategic convergence, common convergent ideas and Covid 19, against which he thinks Pakistan and China have set a strong front. .

Senator Quratulain Marri showed good mastery of Women Empowerment and CPEC after advocating for the inclusion of women in CPEC-related projects. She presented China as a model country which falls to the top 30 of the Global Gender Gender Gender Index, and said Pakistan can learn from this. She argued that while CPEC presents a number of opportunities, women’s empowerment can only come after women’s prospects are met, such as at the Thar coal-fired power plant.

Senator Marri said a 25 per cent increase in women’s employment creates a 33 per cent increase in GDP and Pakistan must work towards achieving this if it is to make CPEC a tangible reality for people at the grassroots level.

In session 2, Dr. Hina Aslam, Associate Research Member at SDPI, shared her study experience in China while talking about Breaking Study Barriers in China. She stressed that her contribution to Pakistan-China relations has been through teaching Chinese language course in Pakistan, after completing her Master in China.

She also highlighted the need to take a closer look at the environmental aspect of CPEC to make it a more sustainable project, something for which stakeholders in Pakistan and China have shown motivation.

Wang Benqian, Deputy General Manager of China Road and Bridge Corporation, spoke about the role of CPEC in enhancing mutual understanding. While recounting his 10 years of experience living in Pakistan, he stressed that CPEC should not only be built on the ground but in the hearts of the people, as predicted by President Xi Jinping as well.

He said CPEC would serve as a precondition for enhanced political and economic co-operation and cultural exchanges between people.