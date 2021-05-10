Milton Rotarian Wins International Polio Award | tidings

MILTON The president of the Milton Rotary Club has been honored by the Rotary Foundation for his decades-long effort to help eradicate polio worldwide.

R. Jeffrey Coup, a 47-year-old member of the Milton Club and a former district governor, received a Pioneer PolioPlus Award on May 1, one of 10 awarded worldwide.

Rotating officials said the prize goes to those who have supported organizations’ efforts to eradicate polio.

Coup, 66, who with his brother Richard E. Coup owns and manages the Coup d’etat Agency in Milton, certainly demonstrates Rotary’s motto, Self Service, Rotary officials said.

He was nominated for the award by the former Swan Stull County Governor of Lewisburg. The award is for Rotarians who provided outstanding service to the Rotary Foundation with the service having the greatest impact on polio eradication and the service must have been completed before 1 November 1992.

I was surprised when I received this award, Coup confessed. But the work is not done yet. Thank you very much, I really appreciate the gratitude. Id, on the contrary, celebrate after you have finished work.

Returning to his community goes to his bloodline. He is a fourth generation Rotarian.

I was immediately reunited by the college, in July 1974, he said. My father nominated me for membership. So I joined my father and grandfather in the organization. My great grandfather was a member of the statute in 1919.

From 1984, he was president of the Milton Club and began attending many district events.

One of Rotary’s missions is to serve the community locally and globally, internationally, he explained. The main undertaking of Rotary International sine 1985 has been the goal of eradicating polio, which will be only the second disease after smallpox to be eradicated.

In the spring of 1985, he recalled, 737 County Governor Bob Lynch offered the coup a choice of next year county committee positions, chairman of the Interact (Rotarys High School Club) or chairman of the 2005 Polio Project .

The coup said that in February 1985, while he was president of the club, he read an article in Rotarian entitled, Target Polioteca 2005, and this spurred a new challenge, the eradication of polio.

Shortly after accepting this position, supplies, training materials, presentations, and videos began arriving at his Milton home by Rotary International. He read and looked at all the information, eager to learn all he could about polio and how Rotary was working to make the world free of polio.

It seemed so simple, he said, to make everyone immunized. The original idea was that we could eradicate it by Rotarys’s 100th birthday, in 2005. In fact, when the initiative started, it was called Project 2005. But it turned out to be a much harder job than they had ever dreamed of. .

Rotary set a goal to raise $ 120 million in the hope that this amount would buy the vaccine needed to protect the children of the world. The coup led the District 737 2005 Police Project committee beginning with formal meetings in 1985, Stull noted.

Since the worldwide goal was $ 120 million and at the time there were only about one million Rotars, Stull said in the speech in which she nominated the coup for the award. Jeff Coup led the committee to set a fair $ 125 goal for Rotarian to be raised in the campaign. Mortgage forms were sent to each club asking them to appoint a polio chairman and committees, as well as setting a goal for their club. With about 1,200 Rotators, Circle 737 ended with a target of $ 135,000.

In 1985, three major announcements were made: first, Rotary would add immunizations to five other terrible diseases in the campaign: tuberculosis, diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus; second, the name was changed to PolioPlus; and third, with over 350,000 children contracting polio each year and nearly 50,000 dying from polio alone, the bar grew by $ 120 million, adding $ 2.5 million in spending in just three years.

Area Coordinators and Coup visited all the clubs, gave speeches, showed slides, gave presentations at district events and sold Polio Buster buttons. By the end of the three-year campaign, they had raised $ 315,720 in cash and promises against a $ 135,000 goal.

Did he not realize that a coup presentation for the Berwick club would sow the seeds of a multimillion-dollar PolioPlus gift to a Rotarians fortune 30 years later, Stull said.

In the spring of 1988, Pucci and many of the committee went to the international convention in Philadelphia, where the final amounts of the worldwide campaign were announced. The U.S. target of just over $ 74.5 million was exceeded by a total of $ 119,196,867, making the total for the international campaign $ 219,350,499.

For the next few years, the PolioPlus district committee, with the coup at the helm, functioned to follow the extraordinary promises and continue to teach.

However, Rotary International then realized that they needed an even greater push to get the job done.

The coup, the main light Polio Plus in the district, relentlessly fought the fight against polio, Stull said, and at that point in 1990-91 he remained steadfast in fighting the disease to this day.

I was asked why I have never attended a National Immunization Day anywhere in the world, Puch said. I have thought about it, but this is not the role I have seen for myself.

I have my job as a fan leader for PolioPlus fundraising in our district and helping to raise awareness about Rotarys polio eradication efforts with the general public. Photographs of crippled children crawling on the ground, people with crutches and footrests, people with iron lungs, and encouraging the inspiration of polio survivors like John Nanni and Ramesh Ferrish are what have inspired me and I believe most everyone else in the Rotating World.

Cases of polio still exist in Afghanistan and Pakistan, he said, adding that only one case of polio has been registered in each country. Who knows? We have probably seen the latest case of polio.

We will not stop doing our job until polio is eradicated, he said.