A man died after being shot at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond

RICHMOND (NEWS 1130) – A man has been killed, and responding officers were shot at in a barrage during the day at Vancouver International Airport that police say is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in Lower Mainland.
The Integrated Murder Investigation Team has been called in and provided an update Sunday evening.
Sergeant Frank Young says the 28-year-old shooting victim was known to police. No arrests have been made, but Yang says investigators are looking for at least two suspects.
Richmond RCMP said when officers were called to the domestic departure terminal, they “grabbed the escape vehicle” and were shot by the suspects. No officers were injured.
Police took the extraordinary step of closing all roads in and out of Richmond on Sunday afternoon following a shooting at Vancouver International Airport.
The Queensborough, Knight and Oak Street bridges, as well as the Massey Tunnel, were closed and the airport closed, as police tried to figure out how many shooters there were – and if the threat was ongoing – according to RCMP spokesman Dawn Roberts
“At that point, they were trying to determine whether or not we had a shooter or shooter, and whether or not we had any casualties,” she explained.
Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle was found burned in Surrey.
Roberts says it’s too soon to link this shot to a series of other brazen, day-to-day killings in Lower Mainland.
“We are approaching any of our shootings with the possibility of a connection, but we are open to the possibility that there may not be. “But for that to happen, we have to gather information,” she said.
Ben 11 Wilson of NEWS 1130 said sirens shouted at the scene around 3pm the police bar has been raised and RCMP helicopters are circulating upstairs. Video posted on social media shows a person on the sidewalk and bullet casings nearby.
The airport has reopened, and a statement from the YVR says the situation is “contained”
With files from Bethlehem Mariam