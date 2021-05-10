Manresa reopens with new ideas for the post-pandemic world





Manresa is set to reopen on May 19, and bookings are running fast as grocery stores are ready to review the Michelin-starred restaurant in downtown Los Gatos. The restaurant has been shutting down since the blockade began in March 2020. During the pandemic Manresa reinvented herself as a family meal-taking operation with her Manresa Family Food program. When it hit the block, Chief David Kinch and his team, led by general manager Jenny Yun, were in the process of opening a new pizza restaurant, Mentone, in Aptos. At the same time, general manager Andrew Burnham and his staff worked to keep a piece of New Orleans alive and well in whatever way they could at The Bywater restaurant, Kinchs in Los Gatos. Yun says the Manresa Family Meal program was a lifeline for the restaurant. It also provided us with a sense of fulfillment to be able to continue cooking and spend time with each other in a completely different way within the four walls we consider our home. Now, Kinch is returning to the ritual and roots of his Los Gatos restaurant. The dinner menu will feature a new iteration of the famous dish in the Vegetable Garden and some favorites like the four petit fours that make up the tasting menu as well as the caramels. But, says Kinch, it will not be a return to business as usual. It’s been more than a year since we’ve had guests in our dining room, but when we do it for a few weeks, we won’t get the place we stopped, says the chef. Our plan is to be dynamic, introducing new ideas to the post-pandemic world. Our bonds on the farm will be stronger than ever as our menu becomes greener and more reflective of local goodness. Our sustainability practices will become even more effective. The family meal program that kept Manresa on her feet may also result in some new clients wanting the full dinner experience. Kinch says he looks forward to seeing new and familiar faces. We are very grateful for the regular support and our new guests from the community, as well as the endless positivity of our team in adapting and creating a new version of Manresa hospitality over the past year, he adds. Now, we approach our reopening with a new enthusiasm and passion for hosting good food in its most traditional sense. It is full of anticipation and a touching excitement with which we welcome our first guests back to the restaurant in May. Manresa is located at 320 Village Lane, Los Gatos. The chefs’ tasting menu is priced at $ 325 per person, with optional drink pairs selected by Master Sommelier Jim Rollston for $ 235. For more information and reservations, visit https://www.manresarestaurant.com.

