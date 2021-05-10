Onion Global Limited lifestyles dream factory lists on NYSE | tidings

Guangzhou, China, May 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In the evening of May 7, local time in Beijing, Onion Global Limited (“Onion Global” or “Company”), known as the first Chinese lifestyle brand of dream brands, officially went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OG”, offering 12.5 million shares American Depository (ADS) with a face value up to 11.71 USD/ share, achieving a maximum increase of more than 57%.
The company is the first among the Chinese platforms of the next generation lifestyle brand to go public. This offer warns of continued bullish capital market in the new consumer sector and its recognition of the company’s growth potential based on its brand management model.
In recent years, the growth of new consumption patterns has become one of the focuses of the capital market. Of China The new urban generation, defined as 284.8 million inhabitants of the country (until the end of 2019) inhabitants of cities between the ages of 18 and 35, has become the dominant force and the most influential consumer demographics in Of China lifestyle brand market, with the percentage of total consumption by demographic members reaching 54.0% in 2019. Onion Global brand management profile for demographic promises to reshape customer behavior in China, with the result that the firm fully expects to become a leader in the impact of trends that drive the consumption of quality products and services of life.
Onion Global Limited is positioned as a dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. With its unique strategic brand collaboration and incubation model, the Company has created a unique, global 3F brand portfolio (Fresh, Fashionable, Future) and built a closed ecosystem for brand management and operation in the portfolio destined for the generation new customers by building its own omni-channel marketing and distribution system.
The prospectus shows that since its inception in 2015, Onion Global Limited has maintained steady and high profit growth. For 2020, the Company reserved annual revenues higher than 3.8 billion yuan giving a net profit on 200 million yuan, more than double that of 2019. Among firms specializing globally in brand management, the results are seen as outstanding.
According to a report by China Investment Corp (CIC), for 2019, Onion Global Limited was ranked among the top ten platforms of the global Gross Commodity Living Brand (GMV) overall, and among the top five cross-border electronic commerce. Onion Global Limited was ranked fifth among approximately 30 cross – border platforms in China that include lifestyle brand import / export businesses in their portfolios.
The core competency behind Onion Global Limited is its keen market penetration and brand incubation capabilities. “Strategic affiliation, brand agency, investment control and independent independent research are the four hallmarks that define the Company’s mission, and the Company, to date, has entered into agreements with more than 4,000 brands in 43 countries and regions. Onion Global Limited The brand’s portfolio covers 23 major lifestyle product categories, with the team of portfolio managers constantly raising awareness and understanding of the latest trends in market segments, quality supply chains and vendor resources through efforts Meanwhile, the unique and new Onion Global traffic generator made up of key consumer opinion (KOC) customers, who, in total, represent nearly 700,000 social media accounts, have replaced traditional marketing channels. to speak directly with customers has allowed Onion Global’s brand management team to always be one step ahead market trends, meeting the expectations of the new generation of consumers in terms of lifestyle brands, while accumulating further and faster and consolidating the brand incubation capabilities.
Looking ahead, in an effort to acquire new customers, the Company plans to integrate global power generation and processing equipment resources and product R&D labs while aggressively expanding its channels, in one go. to give the full game the downstream advantages of omni-channel and other new marketing solutions and empower more 3F brands with high growth potential, ”said CEO of Onion Global Limited Cong (Kenny) Li.
like Of China The consumer market continues to evolve, new expectations among buyers will create new areas of competition and opportunities for firms seeking to engage. The mission of Onion Global Limited is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for the growing youth of the country’s demographics. Will Onion Global be able to reshape itself Of China Lifestyle landscape brand retail with this offer? We believe that Onion Global’s next performance will be something worth looking forward to.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-factory-of-lifestyle-brands-onion-global-limited-lists-on-nyse-301287084.html
SOURCE Onion Global Limited