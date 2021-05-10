Onion Global Limited lifestyles dream factory lists on NYSE | tidings





Guangzhou, China, May 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In the evening of May 7, local time in Beijing, Onion Global Limited (“Onion Global” or “Company”), known as the first Chinese lifestyle brand of dream brands, officially went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OG”, offering 12.5 million shares American Depository (ADS) with a face value up to 11.71 USD/ share, achieving a maximum increase of more than 57%. The company is the first among the Chinese platforms of the next generation lifestyle brand to go public. This offer warns of continued bullish capital market in the new consumer sector and its recognition of the company’s growth potential based on its brand management model. In recent years, the growth of new consumption patterns has become one of the focuses of the capital market. Of China The new urban generation, defined as 284.8 million inhabitants of the country (until the end of 2019) inhabitants of cities between the ages of 18 and 35, has become the dominant force and the most influential consumer demographics in Of China lifestyle brand market, with the percentage of total consumption by demographic members reaching 54.0% in 2019. Onion Global brand management profile for demographic promises to reshape customer behavior in China, with the result that the firm fully expects to become a leader in the impact of trends that drive the consumption of quality products and services of life. Onion Global Limited is positioned as a dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. With its unique strategic brand collaboration and incubation model, the Company has created a unique, global 3F brand portfolio (Fresh, Fashionable, Future) and built a closed ecosystem for brand management and operation in the portfolio destined for the generation new customers by building its own omni-channel marketing and distribution system. The prospectus shows that since its inception in 2015, Onion Global Limited has maintained steady and high profit growth. For 2020, the Company reserved annual revenues higher than 3.8 billion yuan giving a net profit on 200 million yuan, more than double that of 2019. Among firms specializing globally in brand management, the results are seen as outstanding. According to a report by China Investment Corp (CIC), for 2019, Onion Global Limited was ranked among the top ten platforms of the global Gross Commodity Living Brand (GMV) overall, and among the top five cross-border electronic commerce. Onion Global Limited was ranked fifth among approximately 30 cross – border platforms in China that include lifestyle brand import / export businesses in their portfolios. The core competency behind Onion Global Limited is its keen market penetration and brand incubation capabilities. “Strategic affiliation, brand agency, investment control and independent independent research are the four hallmarks that define the Company’s mission, and the Company, to date, has entered into agreements with more than 4,000 brands in 43 countries and regions. Onion Global Limited The brand’s portfolio covers 23 major lifestyle product categories, with the team of portfolio managers constantly raising awareness and understanding of the latest trends in market segments, quality supply chains and vendor resources through efforts Meanwhile, the unique and new Onion Global traffic generator made up of key consumer opinion (KOC) customers, who, in total, represent nearly 700,000 social media accounts, have replaced traditional marketing channels. to speak directly with customers has allowed Onion Global’s brand management team to always be one step ahead market trends, meeting the expectations of the new generation of consumers in terms of lifestyle brands, while accumulating further and faster and consolidating the brand incubation capabilities. Looking ahead, in an effort to acquire new customers, the Company plans to integrate global power generation and processing equipment resources and product R&D labs while aggressively expanding its channels, in one go. to give the full game the downstream advantages of omni-channel and other new marketing solutions and empower more 3F brands with high growth potential, ”said CEO of Onion Global Limited Cong (Kenny) Li. like Of China The consumer market continues to evolve, new expectations among buyers will create new areas of competition and opportunities for firms seeking to engage. The mission of Onion Global Limited is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for the growing youth of the country’s demographics. Will Onion Global be able to reshape itself Of China Lifestyle landscape brand retail with this offer? We believe that Onion Global’s next performance will be something worth looking forward to. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-factory-of-lifestyle-brands-onion-global-limited-lists-on-nyse-301287084.html SOURCE Onion Global Limited







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos