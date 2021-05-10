Connect with us

International

Lecomte untouchable as French XCO 1-2 Women at Albstadt World Cup

Avatar

Published

4 hours ago

on

By


Image 1 of 6

ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY Loana Lecomte of France celebrates first place in the Elite Race for Women CrossCountry Olympic during the UCI Mountain Water Travel World Cup on 09 May 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Loana Lecomte celebrates her victory at Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 6

ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY Loana Lecomte of France competes in the CrossCountry Olympic Women's Elite Race during the UCI Motorcycling World Cup on 09 May 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Leona Lecomte on the road to victory in Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 6

ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France celebrates second place in the Elite Race for Women CrossCountry Olympic during the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on 09 May 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 6

ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY LR Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France Loana Lecomte of France and Haley Batten of the United States celebrate on the podium after the CrossCountry Olympic Women's Elite Race during the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on 09 May 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian Kaspar Images

Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Leona Lecomte and Haley Batten on the podium in Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 6

ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY Haley Batten of the United States of America competes in the Elite Women CrossCountry Olympic race during the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup on May 09, 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

Haley Batten took third place in Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 6

ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France competes in the CrossCountry Olympic Elite Women's Race during the UCI World Motorcycling Cup on 09 May 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images

ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France competes in the CrossCountry Olympic Elite Women’s Race during the UCI World Motorcycling Cup on 09 May 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

France finished 1-2 on Sunday in Albstadt, Germany, for the opening round of the World Cycling Cup, with Under-23 world champion Loana Lecomte (Massi) defeating elite world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Absolute-Absalon-BMC) . However, Ferrand Prevot took over the World Cup leader’s jersey after winning the Short track on Friday.

Albstadt is one of the toughest courses in the World Cup circuit with two long, steep climbs, and again tested the riders. Along with Round 2 of the World Cup, next weekend in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Albstadt is a final qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics, so there was ‘racing within the race’ as the riders struggled to qualify. in their Olympic teams.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: