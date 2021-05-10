Lecomte untouchable as French XCO 1-2 Women at Albstadt World Cup





Image 1 of 6 Loana Lecomte celebrates her victory at Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 6 Leona Lecomte on the road to victory in Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 6 Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Leona Lecomte and Haley Batten on the podium in Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 6 Haley Batten took third place in Albstadt (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 6 ALBSTADT GERMANY 09 MAY Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France competes in the CrossCountry Olympic Elite Women’s Race during the UCI World Motorcycling Cup on 09 May 2021 in Albstadt Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) France finished 1-2 on Sunday in Albstadt, Germany, for the opening round of the World Cycling Cup, with Under-23 world champion Loana Lecomte (Massi) defeating elite world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Absolute-Absalon-BMC) . However, Ferrand Prevot took over the World Cup leader’s jersey after winning the Short track on Friday. Albstadt is one of the toughest courses in the World Cup circuit with two long, steep climbs, and again tested the riders. Along with Round 2 of the World Cup, next weekend in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Albstadt is a final qualifying event for the Tokyo Olympics, so there was ‘racing within the race’ as the riders struggled to qualify. in their Olympic teams. Lecomte simply left the rest of the field with 106 riders in the start loop, opening an 18-second gap in the race’s first major climb. She never looked back, increasing her lead to over a minute from the start of the fifth and final full lap, and eventually beating Ferrand Prevot by 53 seconds. “I do not believe it,” said Lecomte, “in my head was my goal for today, but I did not know if I could do it. This race and Nove Mesto are the qualifiers for the Olympics. [for France] so it was a big goal for me to be in shape for these two World Cups; now that goal is 50% complete. “ With Lecomte untouchable at the front, the action of the race was happening behind. Ferrand Prevot joined in the early pursuit of 2019 World Cup champion Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) and Australian champion Rebecca McConnell (Primaflor Mondraker XSauce), however, both began to fall back into the second lap, and the early pace tough hurt them later in the race, with McConnell sliding up to 21st place by the end. As Courtney dropped the rhythm of Ferrand Prevot, she seemed to be in third place until her new compatriot, Haley Batten (Trinity Racing), caught her and then released her on the third lap. Batten, just in her first elite World Cup, is one of a number of Americans fighting for an Olympic place (Courtney already has one closed), and she was actually making ground in the Ferrand Prevot in the half lap the last. The 1-2 Frenchman was followed by a 3-4 American, as Courtney finished fourth behind Batten, just ten seconds ahead of Yana Belomoina (CST PostNL Bafang), who made a late race to finish fifth and end of the podium. “I honestly did not know what I was capable of,” Batten admitted, “so starting the season like this is very unbelievable. I think on the short track I felt really strong, so I just gave it that I had today, and I raced my race.I have had some tough races here in the past, in Junior and U23, so just racing so hard and so smooth from start to finish is not something I would have expected I’m not sure how much it’s worth [the American] “Olympic criteria, but Nove Mesto does, so that’s a really good sign.” Complete results Pos. Knight Name (State) Team result 1 Loana Lecomte (France) 1:21:38 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) 0:00:53 3 Haley Batten (United States) 0:01:15 4 Kate Courtney (United States) 0:01:20 5 Yana Belomoina (Ukraine) 0:01:30 6 Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) 0:01:47 7 Linda Indergand (Switzerland) 0:01:57 8 Laura Stigger (Austria) 0:02:11 9 Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) 0:02:54 10 Sina Frei (Switzerland) 0:03:03 11 Eva Lechner (Italy) 0:03:11 12 Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexico) 0:03:12 13 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 0:03:38 14 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) 15 Erin Huck (United States) 0:03:59 16 Lena Gerault (France) 0:04:06 17 Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain) 0:04:13 18 Alessandra Keller (Switzerland) 0:04:22 19 Nicole Koller (Switzerland) 0:04:30 20 Githa Michiels (Belgium) 0:04:39 21 Rebecca Mcconnell (Australia) 0:05:24 22 Ronja Eibl (Germany) 0:05:52 23 Chiara Teocchi (Italy) 0:05:58 24 Elisabeth Brandau (Germany) 0:06:04 25 Evie Richards (United Kingdom) 0:06:09 26 Janika Lõiv (Estonia) 0:06:24 27 Emily Batty (Canada) 0:06:42 28 Greta Seiwald (Italy) 0:06:54 29 Nina Benz (Germany) 0:07:02 30 Chloe Woodruff (United States) 0:07:25 31 Candice Lill (South Africa) 0:07:31 32 Lotte Koopmans (Netherlands) 0:07:34 33 Iryna Popova (Ukraine) 0:07:35 34 Barbara Benkó (Hungary) 0:07:49 35 Steffi Häberlin (Switzerland) 0:07:55 36 Kristina Ilina (Russian Federation) 0:07:56 37 Anne Tauber (Netherlands) 0:08:07 38 Jennifer Jackson (Canada) 0:08:17 39 Tanja Zakelj (Slovenia) 0:08:30 40 Isla Short (United Kingdom) 0:08:36 41 Martina Berta (Italy) 0:08:41 42 Elisabeth Osl (Austria) 0:09:28 43 Lea Davison (United States) 0:09:32 44 Andrea Waldis (Switzerland) 0:09:34 45 Jitka Čábelická (Czech Republic) 0:09:53 46 Annie Last (United Kingdom) 0:09:54 47 Sandra Walter (Canada) 0:10:14 48 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina) 0:10:45 49 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Poland) 0:10:46 50 Laurie Arseneault (Canada) 0:10:51 51 Sophie Von Berswordt (Netherlands) 0:10:53 52 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) 0:11:08 53 Nadine Rieder (Germany) 0:11:16 54 Karla Stepanova (Czech Republic) 0:11:27 55 Mariske Strauss (South Africa) 0:11:36 56 Anna Spielmann (Austria) 0:12:02 57 Agustina Maria Apaza (Argentina) 0:12:10 58 Adelheid Morath (Germany) 0:12:16 59 Lucie Urruty (France) 0:12:36 60 Perrine Clauzel (France) 0:13:07 61 Kelsey Urban (United States) 62 Seraina Leugger (Switzerland) 63 Giorgia Marchet (Italy) 64 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia) 65 Vera Medvedeva (Russian Federation) 66 Natalia Fischer Egusquiza (Spain) 67 Chrystelle Baumann (Switzerland) 68 Jana Czeczinkarová (Czech Republic) 69 Hannah Finchamp (United States) 70 Klaudia Czabok (Poland) 71 Theresia Schwenk (Germany) 72 Margot Moschetti (France) 73 Hélène Clauzel (France) 74 Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil) 75 Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) 76 Tereza Tvaruzkova (Czech Republic) 77 Paula Gorycka (Poland) 78 Fabienne Schaus (Luxembourg) 79 Kim Ames (Germany) 80 Gabriela Wojtyla (Poland) 81 Joana Monteiro (Portugal) 82 Lejla Tanovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 83 Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland) 84 Ann-Dorthe Lisbygd (Denmark) 85 Naama Noyman (Israel) 86 Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation) 87 Iryna Slobodyan (Ukraine) 88 Amelie Laquebe (France) 89 Cindy Montambault (Canada) 90 Janina Wüst (Switzerland) 91 Josefina Casadey (Argentina) 92 Sara Öberg (Sweden) 93 Jaqueline Mourao (Brazil) 94 Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia) 95 Maria Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile) 96 Antonia Daubermann (Germany) 97 Barbara Borowiecka (Poland) 98 Mari-Liis Mõttus (Estonia) DNF Julie Bresset (France) DNF Charline Fragnière (Switzerland) DNF Linn Gustafzzon (Sweden) DNF Haley Smith (Canada) DNF Sabrina Enaux (France) DNF Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands) DNS Cherie Redecker (South Africa) DNS Emma Belforth (Sweden)

