Myanmar poet Khet Thi, whose work declared resistance to the generals who took power on February 1, died after being stopped by security forces and his body returned with the organs removed, his family said on Sunday.

A spokesman for the country’s military leaders did not respond to calls to seek comment on the death of Khet Thi, who had written the line they shot in the head, but they do not know the revolution is at heart. The poet was 45 years old, according to his Facebook page.

Khet This woman said the two were interrogated on Saturday by armed soldiers and police in the central city of Shwebo, in the Sagaing region a center of resistance against the coup in which Myanmars elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested.

I was questioned. So was he. They said he was at the interrogation center. But he did not return, only his body, his wife Chaw Su told the BBC the Burmese language news in tears from Monywa, about 100 km (60 miles) away from the road.

They called me in the morning and told me to meet him at the hospital in Monywa. I thought it was just for a broken arm or something. But when I got here, he was in the morgue and his internal organs were taken out, she said.

She had been told at the hospital that he had a heart problem but had not tried to read the death certificate because it was certain it would not be true, Chaw Su said. Reuters news agency was unable to reach the hospital for comment.

Chaw Su said the army had planned to bury her, but she prayed with them for the body. She did not say how she knew the men had their organs removed.

He died at the hospital after being tortured at the interrogation center, the activist group of the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners said in a bulletin determining the number of civilians killed since the coup in 780.

The group, which monitors the details of the killings, did not identify the source of its information.

Poets on the front line

Khet Thi was at least the third poet to die in protests that have engulfed the country since the coup.

Khet Thi had been a friend of K Za Win, 39, a poet who was shot dead during a protest in Monywa in early March.

Celebrities and well-known cultural figures have emerged as key supporters of opposing the coup with daily protests in various parts of the Southeast Asian country, despite killings and thousands of arrests.

Khet Thi had been an engineer before leaving work in 2012 to focus on his poetry. He supported himself by making and selling ice cream and cakes.

I do not want to be a hero, I do not want to be a martyr, I do not want to be weak, I do not want to be stupid, he wrote two weeks after the coup. I do not want to support injustice. If I only have one minute to live, I want my conscience to be clear for that minute.

Recently, he wrote that he was a guitarist, a cake baker and a poet not someone who could shoot with a gun. But he meant his attitude was changing.

My people are being shot and I can throw poetry again, he wrote. But when you are sure that your voice is not enough, then you should choose a weapon carefully. I will shoot.