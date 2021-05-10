The world rotates while the Golden Ray stays fixed | Local News

I went for a run in daylight on Sunday morning on September 8, 2019, but I never reached the first mile.
A man running the other way on Postell Drive asked: Why aren’t you down there on the pier with the boat?
Ships? Has a ship hit the dock?
A boat had capsized in the sound, he said, rolled to its side. A Coast Guard helicopter had hoisted dozens of crews aboard in the dark, he told me, but there were still a few on board.
Yes, or no, I thought. Well, yes He was right. I got there and saw the upper deck turned from the lighthouse like the edge of a building.
The Golden Ray saga had begun and shortly after in the solemn seat of the U.S. District Court we were led to believe that the wreckage would disappear before the worst of the 2020 hurricane season.
Look above at where it says, Yes, or no.
But half of the Golden Ray is gone. The not-so-good cut, engine part, set off Saturday morning for Louisiana, and some of the cars on board were piled up and dumped at Brunswick Harbor Port that were never taken to the test.
So many things have happened since the Golden Ray lost its stability and exposed its red shower on Jekyll Island beach. As long as it has been there, you should understand that it would have served as a place for The Walking Dead, but not yet.
So let’s do a summary of a few things that have happened while the Golden Ray has been a passive national monument as its stubborn steel has disappointed the operators of the world’s largest chain saw. Forgive me if some of these are personal.
Vonette and I celebrated 43 years of marriage and our granddaughter Isabella the first and second birthdays and nephew Benjamin the fifth. Except for a miracle, well celebrate Benjamin Sixth with perhaps a quarter of the Golden Ray still sounding.
We endured the most bruised presidential election in history, in which both sides lied worse than a teenager justifying not having homework.
The US Capitol was attacked for the first time in history by a caste of zealous characters as you will ever see. It was like the Marx Brothers trying to protect us from the Marxists.
In that riot, people who go apolitical if a protester burns an American flag used them as weapons against Capitol police. I understand that both are desecration, but only me.
SpaceX has sent more than 40 launches over the Atlantic and into space since the G. ray failed to make it open water.
We’ve also recorded some horrible grim statistics that let you sit with your unbelievable head in your hands.
Chicago, the city with the toughest gun laws in the country, had more than 1,000 homicides while the good Golden Ray ship stood in a fixed position. Some of them were children. I’m sure there were protest demonstrations about the senseless killings, but they didn’t make the network news.
Atlanta had more than 200 killed in the same period with 179 in 2020 which was its worst year for homicides in decades. Most died from gunshots. News executives continue to use gun violence on stage. It is not gun violence. Its violent people with guns.
And while rescuers worked on the ship, 32 million were affected by the coronavirus in the United States. Although some barely showed symptoms, 579,634 have died in the US, more than 19,700 of them in Georgia.
But here’s a happy stat. More than 4.5 million babies were born in the US as tides fell and spilled around the Golden Ray.
The price of the Golden Ray replacement has risen dramatically. After reaching $ 460 per tonne in 2020 during the worst period of the pandemic, the price of steel is now at $ 1,500 per tonne, tripling that 20-year average.
On the other hand, the price of scrap metal, which is the current state of the Golden Ray, continues to rise. I can not tell you how much, because I can not understand what I was reading. Some of them were in dollars per ton, but I found some British prices in pounds per ton. I give up.
Speaking of metal prices, gold was selling for $ 1,509 an ounce the day the ship capsized. It was at $ 1,813 two days ago, but that drops from a high of $ 2,048 an ounce on August 5, 2020.
The loss of 4,200 vehicles within the Golden Ray did not create a shortage. In 2020 alone, manufacturers worldwide went out of 77.6 million vehicles. Thousands upon thousands of them sailed safely behind the Golden Ray, some entering Colonel Island and some leaving.
Humor me even with some personal statistics:
I ate more than 88 pounds of roasted, roasted peanuts, drank the 619 cups of coffee I made at home, and helped some friends grow and donate 175 pounds of tomatoes. And the collar? I lost count as I can not tell you how many mornings I sat at the round table at Sweet Mamas.
I also wrote 87 columns. I can’t tell you how many people liked and how much they despised them, but I go back to what the late Jack Parker told me one Sunday morning.
I like your columns, he said. After a pause he added, But you know? Some are better than others.
In fact they are just as some ships load better than others.