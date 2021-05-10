India’s COVID-19 cases plunge from the top, calls for closure rise





Calls rose for India to impose a blockade across the country as new cases of coronavirus deaths and deaths held close to records on Monday, putting pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The health ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths, slightly from the last peaks. The number of infections in India now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths. (Global Case and Death Chart) As many hospitals face an acute shortage of oxygen and beds as mortuaries and crematoria overflow, experts have said India’s current figures could be much higher than reported. The 1.47 million samples tested Sunday for COVID-19 were the lowest this month, data from the Indian State Council for Medical Research showed. The figure compares to a daily average of 1.7 million for the first eight days of May. Many states have imposed severe blockades over the past month while others have passed restrictions on movement and closed cinemas, restaurants, pubs and shopping malls. But pressure is mounting on Modi to announce a nationwide blockade as it did during the first wave of infections last year. He is struggling with criticism for allowing large rallies at a religious festival and holding large election rallies over the past two months even as cases increased. “A governance failure of epic and historical proportions,” Vipin Narang, a professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, said on Twitter. On Sunday, the White House senior coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he had advised Indian authorities that they needed to be shut down. “You have to shut up,” Fauci said on the ABC television show “This Week.” “I believe some of the Indian states have already done that, but you have to wait for the transmission chain. And one way to do that is to close.” The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also called for a “complete, well-planned, warned” blockade. New Delhi, the capital, entered a fourth week of blockade, with tougher curbs such as the closure of the suburban rail network as residents struggled for scarce hospital beds and oxygen supplies. “This is not the time to be lenient,” Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. “This stage is so difficult, this wave is so dangerous, so many people are dying … the priority at this hour is to save lives,” he said in a televised address. Later Sunday, the northern state of Uttarakhand said it would impose a curfew from Tuesday to May 18, just days after mass religious rallies held in the state became super-spreading events of the virus. Shops selling fruits, vegetables and dairy items will remain open for several hours in the morning, while shopping malls, gyms, theaters, bars and liquor stores are among the businesses that will be closed, the government said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

