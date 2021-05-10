80 doctors at Delhis Saroj Hospital test positive Covid, old surgeon dies

At Delhis Saroj Hospital, 80 doctors have tested positive Covid so far even after the hospital continues to treat patients. An old surgeon who has worked at this institution for almost three decades has undergone the disease.

Of the 80 doctors who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, 12 have now been admitted to hospital for treatment while the rest of the doctors who are Covid positive are in home quarantine.

Dr AK Rawat, a senior hospital surgeon, underwent Covid-19. According to The Times of India, Dr AK Rawat had served at Saroj Hospital for 27 years and his death dealt a severe blow to already tense staff.

The report further states that over 300 doctors and support staff across Delhi hospitals have tested positive for Covid so far.

With the Covid outbreak at Saroj Hospital, all outpatient (OPD) departments are currently closed.

On Sunday, a young doctor at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) The hospital in Delhi underwent complications related to Covid-19 within a few hours of testing positive for the infection.

Dr Anas Mujahid, 26, was working at GTB Hospital which has been converted into a Covid-19 designated hospital. He had completed his internship after MBBS in January.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 273 coronavirus deaths along with 13,336 fresh Covid-19 infections. The number of new cases, the lowest since April 12, can be attributed to a smaller number of tests – 61,552 – performed on Saturday.