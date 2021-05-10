The French pilot files a legal complaint claiming he was tied to the firing range during the blasts as a hazard





The complaint filed this week in Marseille and shared with CNN, says that the event took place on March 27, 2019 at Solenzara Air Base, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. The base has been used in the past as a NATO training center, according to the alliance’s website.

CNN is not publishing the name of the pilot due to the nature of the allegations.

The complaint alleges that the two superiors addressed him with “sarcastic remarks” before forcing the pilot to inflate and put on a navy flight suit over the flight, raise his arms and stand as a “human watch”. According to the complaint, some instructors then placed a helmet bag over his head and drove him away for about 30 minutes. The pilot was then caught and tied to the wrists, ankles and knees with duct tape before being “forcibly placed” in the back of a truck, the complaint alleges. After another 10 minutes of driving on the “damaged roads”, the car stopped and personnel unknown to the pilot attached it to a pole with the straps, according to the complaint.

After hearing the sound of fighter jet engines, the complaint alleges that the pilot realized he was sent to a direct fire range, north of the base. While tied to the pole and hood, the complaint says he heard what appeared to be fighter jets firing and shelling him for 20 minutes, with ammunition landing at an estimated distance of 500 meters (about 1,640 meters). The complaint read that some “simulated shots” were also fired directly at the victim. After 20 minutes, staff unknown to the pilot detached him from the pole and told him to join the vehicle by jumping to his feet while his legs were glued, read the complaint.

Videos and photos of a man appearing hooded and motionless have been leaked to CNN and handed over to prosecutors as part of the complaint. The pilot’s lawyer said they were posted to a WhatsApp group his client did not belong to but was shared with by members of that group. A spokesman for the French Air and Space Force, Col. Stphane Spet, told CNN that the images were authentic, but said they created the false impression that the plane was firing at the pilot who was connected to the target, adding that the closest any round ammunition came to him was about a kilometer (0.62 miles). According to Bern, the plaintiff took time to go public with his complaint as “he was in a state of confusion” for several months after the incident. “He was aware of what happened, but the practice is so highly institutionalized that despite the trauma he would still normalize it,” he said. The pilot is “still in shock” about what happened but “feels like he did his job” after he filed the complaint, his lawyer added. Berna said his client “never felt any support from the military”, and claimed to have “flag the incident several times” inside. He is now also “concerned about a reaction from the institution”. Spet said the air force command was only informed of “a possible case of endangerment” in January 2021, prompting an internal investigation. Beenshte found that during a planned training mission at the Solenzara firing range, officers conducted a scene on stage to give the impression to a young pilot that a plane was shooting at him. These facts are unacceptable and completely contrary to the values ​​of respect and integrity that are protected in the Air and Space Force, “Spet said. “The Air and Space Forces condemn any activity that may damage the integrity, both physical and psychological, of its personnel and the image of the institution,” his statement read. He also said that “strong sanctions were imposed, including the restriction of barracks, a serious sanction in the career of an officer and pilot”. Spet did not say how many people had received this sentence, or for how long. Under French law, restricting barracks means that the sanctioned soldier continues to work normally but has no right to any leave or exit. “Very few officers have received such sanctions in the past, it will leave a mark on their careers,” Spet said. The pilot’s lawyer raised questions about the sanctions, claiming he had never been informed of them and was “willing to know more details” about them. “It shows how untouchable the pilots in the Air Force are,” Bern said. “Any non-pilot doing the same thing would have faced severe sanctions,” he added. “They show the total impunity that exists in the Air Force,” he concluded. The lawyer added that because of their extensive training, it is possible that the military would be more reluctant to rest a pilot. According to a 2018 report by the Defense Committee of the French National Assembly, training a fighter pilot costs at least 400,000 euros ($ 486,000) for the French state and only about 30 of them graduate each year. According to Berna, who says he has already dealt with cases of harassment in the military, “practices of humiliation and even violent endangerment” are common in the French Air Force. “But in this case, the use of military equipment, aircraft, also costs a fortune,” he added. Spet said endangering was a serious offense and not something common within the Air Force. “What happened that day is not part of our training and the only decision of a group of soldiers who were convicted of their actions,” he added. Bern told CNN his client “no longer hoped for anything” in his military career, but “expects justice to recognize him as a victim”. “He hopes the institution will put an end to these institutionalized risk practices for future recruits,” Bern concluded.

