What happens next – after Jonathon Seed withdraws from the election of police commissioner





The counting of elections for the POLICE and the Commissioner of Crime is expected to move forward today – despite the chairman announcing his withdrawal from the race last night.

Jonathon Seed was forced to withdraw after the Conservative Party headquarters confirmed that he would be “excluded”. A 30-year sentence for a felony for the driver meant he was unfit to run for police commissioner.

If the Wiltshire councilor is declared the winner today, the post is expected to remain – or be announced – vacant and other elections will have to be held. Pretends Last night, ITV correspondent Rupert Evelyn revealed that he had asked Mr Seed if he had any previous convictions eight days before election day. In the footage, the candidate refuses to answer the question – saying he will not engage with ITV News. Eight days before election day, @rupertevelyn approached Conservative candidate Jonathon Seed while he was making boats. He repeatedly asked, “Have you ever been convicted?” Mr Seed replied: “I have made it very clear that I will not engage with ITV News.”https://t.co/YK3OqHeyM9 pic.twitter.com/OA0jnER3Rl – ITV News Policies (@ITVNewsPolitics) May 9, 2021 statement Mr Seed said: “I can confirm that today I have withdrawn my candidacy for the post of Police Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire and Swindon. “To the best of my knowledge and confidence, when I applied and became the candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner for the Conservative Party in Wiltshire and Swindon, I was a qualified candidate. I have declared my thirty-year-old Party conviction in my applications. both to be a candidate for Parliamentary and most recently a candidate for PCC. READ MORE: Reports that Jonathon Seed may be disqualified from PCC office “Party officials confirmed my conviction that my work did not disqualify me. I have now been advised that this is not the case and that I have been disqualified as a candidate for PCC. I have therefore withdrawn. “I am bitterly disappointed that I will not be able to take the post if elected. I wish the successful candidate every success in the role. “I will continue my work as a local councilor and within the local community, to whom I have dedicated my life for the last 20 years.” Conservative Party Comment A spokesman said: “Due to a historic driving offense that has come to light, the candidate cannot become a Police and Crime Commissioner.” Shocking candidates Mike Rees, a former Wiltshire Police detective and independent candidate in the election, told Adver: “The PCC’s role is about integrity. This has clearly been a demonstration that this candidate does not have it. ” Job candidate for the role Junab Ali said: “I am completely shocked.” He added: “We all know when we register – especially for the PCC – we have to declare if we have any convictions.” Lib Dem Liz Webster said: “I’m fully focused on my counting tomorrow and preparing for the service opportunity – and I’m excited to serve the people of Wiltshire.”







