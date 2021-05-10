For whom the drums of war in Canberras beat





Illustration: Chen Xia / GT The past few weeks have seen a series of scathing remarks from senior Australian officials, from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton to current Home Secretary Michael Pezzullo, whipping Canberra’s battle for the one-China principle. The Australian Financial Review on May 6 claimed that Australia has now signaled that its collective return to managing China involves drawing the line in defense of the island of Taiwan. Asked if Australia would support Taiwan, Morrison said his government “has always respected all of our Indo-Pacific arrangements”. China is not interested in the dizzying power struggle in Australian politics, in which the prime minister’s office had a series of successors from six occupiers between 2010 and 2018. Canberra politicians have to think twice if they want to make political gains by harming the citizen of China interest The joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia clearly states that “the Australian Government recognizes the position of the Chinese Government that Taiwan is a province of the People’s Republic of China.” All formal interactions between the two countries are based on this basic principle, which also serves as the bottom line to not be challenged or violated in any way at any time by anyone. The reunification of China is the sacred mission of the Chinese nation, which is undoubtedly within its sovereign sphere. Any other country, including Australia, should not poke its nose into this noble enterprise on China’s course towards its national renewal. China and Australia were in the same trenches during World War II against international fascism. Since the two countries established formal diplomatic relations 49 years ago, bilateral relations have been firmly developed into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. China’s economic shift has given the most significant impetus to Australia’s economic growth, which also contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. Any country with political wisdom and strategic sensitivity will spare no effort to appreciate and nurture such an important and valuable partnership. It is therefore extremely irresponsible and insane if the upper echelon of Australia plans to interfere in China’s internal affairs through military intervention. There have been no historical conflicts or territorial disputes between China and Australia. War has never been on the agenda in China’s relations with Australia. Lately, however, Canberra seems foolishly obsessed with actively cooperating with Washington’s anti-China campaign, shaking sabers about the more absurd prospect of military conflict with China. There is a rotating military presence at the top of northern Australia, where Australia plans to build a special military fuel tank for the U.S. Armed Forces. Australia is also working with the Pentagon to make and deploy guided missiles on its territory. Nuclear submarines and F-35 fighter jets have also been in Canberra carts. It is an unmistakable fact that China is facing an increasingly militarized Australia, which is beating its war drums to prepare for war with its largest trading partner. With its military strength, China has not placed Australia on its military radar. However, wanting peace as we are, the Chinese people must be prepared for possible military intervention provoked by Canberra. Australian hawks could play with their war drums, but better also listen to the bell of justice, which always pays for the creators of war. The author is a professor and director of the Australian Center for Studies, Normal University of East China. [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos