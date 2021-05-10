Covid-19: Center urges SC not to interfere in vaccine policy

Defending its Covid-19 vaccine policy amid criticism from several states, the Center, in an affidavit, urged the Supreme Court not to intervene in the matter while saying that the wisdom of the executive should be trusted in times of great crisis. as it is what is currently being experienced.

In a 218-page affidavit filed with the Supreme Court Sunday evening, the Center provided detailed information and answered court questions about its treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic. The hearing on the issue regarding the provision of essential supplies and medicines during the pandemic will continue on Monday. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat will take up the issue.

Here are the highlights from the Centers swearing-in statement.

Hospital admission policy

According to the Center, a three-tier health infrastructure system has been set up to adequately manage Covid-19 cases. This includes Covid care centers for mild cases, Covid health centers for moderate cases and Covid hospitals for severe cases.

For admission to a Covid health institution, a patient does not require a positive RT-PCR report or rapid antigen test.

Furthermore, any patient can be admitted to a Covid health facility anywhere in the country, regardless of where they live. There is no need to show an Aadhar card or other identity card proving that the patient belongs to the place where the health institution is located.

However, the Center’s affidavit does not provide a reason why the recommendation by district officials for admission or hospitalization through the government assistance system became mandatory in some states.

Medical personnel

The government stated in its oath that it had written to all the states and territories of the Union to provide for emergency measures to increase the need for medical personnel in the country.

On May 3, a circular was issued to allow medical students in their fifth year of study to take Covid-19 assignment. Rewards and financial incentives will be offered to those who enroll for a minimum of 100 Covid duty days on a contractual basis.

According to the Center, the number of Covid centers, hospital beds, doctors and nurses has been increased to treat the second wave of the pandemic.

Vaccine policy

The center said in its oath that production of Covid-19 vaccines began only recently since vaccines were developed just a few months ago worldwide.

Every country in the world has followed a system of priority in light of the limited availability of vaccines, the statement reads. Therefore, India also opened its vaccination to different parts of the population in a phased manner. As of May 1, all citizens over the age of 18 have the right to be vaccinated.

Doses of vaccines available to States or Channel Other than the Government of India are processed based on the monthly output of vaccine manufacturers and the doses cleared by the Central Drug Laboratory that are expected to be available with them.

This amount is allocated proportionally to states based on their population in the 18 to 44 age group. In this way, states will be able to provide only the quantity set to them by the producers so that there is no difference in the availability of vaccines between states.

Price of vaccines

The center has said that the wisdom of the executive should be trusted in times of major crises such as those currently being experienced. Therefore, in the case of vaccine prices, the executive functioning of the government needs discretion to formulate policies of greater interest.

The oath stated that the Center, by conducting informal consultations with vaccine manufacturers, ensured that the price of vaccines was uniform across states.

The center claimed it was given the vaccine at a cheaper rate than states or private hospitals after it placed a larger purchase order and cash in front of companies.

The opportunity to pay the price and get vaccinated at a private hospital exists for those who want to choose the same and can afford it. The center said 25 percent vaccination through the private sector would facilitate better access and reduce operational stress at government vaccination facilities.

Import of vaccines

The government has stated that significant efforts are being made at several levels, including through diplomatic channels, to procure vaccines from other countries.

She urged the Supreme Court not to intervene in the matter as “any discussion on this aspect is likely to undermine the efforts made by the central government in other countries”.

Online registration for vaccination

The center said online registration was justified for effective vaccine administration. This allows the government to track down those who have taken a dose and send them reminders of their second dose.

The database thus formed would strengthen the Center’s ability to undertake macro-health planning in the future as well, the government said.

Vaccine doses are not unlimited and thus, allowing vaccination / internal registration will result in overcrowding in vaccination centers, the affidavit said.

In rural areas, pancakes have set up shared service centers that provide people with digital and internet access for a variety of purposes.

Furthermore, citizens who do not have internet access can get help from their family, friends and NGOs, the Center said.

The testimony also said that door-to-door vaccination was impossible due to the logistical requirements of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 30-minute observation period will not be possible if vaccination is undertaken at home. The healthcare worker administering the vaccine will also be at increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

‘Advance payment’ for SII, Bharat Biotech

The center said the money given to vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech was not an investment but an “advance payment”. No assistance, assistance or government assistance was made for the research or development of any of their vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

However, the oath also stated that both companies were given financial assistance to conduct clinical trials.

