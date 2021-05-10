Weather in the UK: Seven days of storm and heavy rain to hit Britain from today





Britain is preparing for a week of heavy rain and thunderstorms as disappointing and wet May continues. The storms are set to hit the UK from today after the 20C sunny weather blows. And hail and thunderstorms are likely to last for most of the week bringing in torrential rainfall. Yesterday was the warmest day since March 31st, coming directly after Saturday was a total wash. The Met Office confirmed the news in a Twitter message, saying: “It has been the warmest day since March 31 as temperatures rose to the low 20s in the southeast this afternoon.”





(Image: Getty Images)

But mild Sunday is likely to be something of a one-off, with Monday likely to bring drier weather to the South East and London, but elsewhere heavy and scattered localized rainfall will prevail. Temperatures will drop slightly as the week continues with a possible ground freeze on Tuesday as the north continues to endure long periods of rain. And thunderstorms remain a feature of the forecast as the week continues with the South-West particularly affected Wednesday through Thursday. Temperatures will try to rise by a single figure in the north of England and will drop to 5C later in the week.





Cool and wet weather comes ahead of the blocking rules that appear to be further eased on May 17th. The British will be less dependent on the sunny weather and beer gardens from that date, with pubs reopening inside, with sleep breaks and hugs set to be allowed again. today Early clearing of rain from eastern England, but then moving north towards the Northern Islands later. Elsewhere, with windy sunny weather and scattered rains, these locally heavy with hail and thunder, but many parts of south-east England mostly dry up later. TONIGHT Rainfall continues in the west, with some longer periods of rain in the north. Turning cold inland, perhaps with a rural frost on the ground in the central and eastern areas. Tuesday Another sunny and rainy day, again heavy with the risk of hail and thunder, though cloudy and windy for a time south-west with longer rains. Forecast from Wednesday to Friday Fuzzy with a mix of sun magic and showers. Dense showers at times with danger of thunder. Heavy rain is possible in the southwest during the night Wednesday through Thursday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos