Victoria to invest $ 133 million AU in digital fire prevention radio

Ahead of the Victoria Budget 2021-22, which is due in 10 days, the state government has announced a pair of technology investments, including an allocation of at least $ 133 million to technology that helps reduce fire risk. The Victorian government will donate $ 133 million AU for new digital radios to Victoria Forest Fire Management staff, said Minister for Environment, Energy and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio. She said the new digital radios would help Victoria Forest Fire Management staff avoid black spots and improve the way they communicate with other emergency services. “While we can never thank them enough – we can invest in the equipment, technology and infrastructure they need to reduce the risk of next fire season,” D’Ambrosio said. The $ 133 million AU is part of a larger $ 517 million AU investment package designed by the Victorian government that would “bring significant technology updates” to firefighters and improve fire risk management across various state agencies. The remaining amount in the fire package, $ 339.5 million AU, will be allocated to firefighters and firefighters, with some of them to be used for the maintenance of technology, fire towers and equipment. The $ 517 million AU investment comes after two investigations into the 2019 and 2020 fires by the Inspector General of State for Emergency Management and the Royal Bushfire Commission, both of which sought more funding for firefighting technologies. It also comes a week after the federal government said it would submit $ 16.4 million in mobile connectivity grants as part of its 2021 Budget, which is expected to be announced tomorrow. The second technology announcement made by the Victorian government is that it will invest $ 50 million AU in a new joint venture with Xerox. The goal of the joint venture, called Eloque, will be to develop new sensors that can monitor from bridges remotely to improve the management and maintenance of state bridges. The technology to be built is the result of tests carried out through a partnership between regional rail authority VicTrack and Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, which developed sensors that can be used to monitor structural health on bridges. According to the Victorian government, sensors can be integrated into bridges and are able to collect and disseminate structural information directly to bridge owners and remote operators through an interactive panel. The information includes estimates of structural strain, thermal reaction, flexibility, loads, vibrations and corrosion, which are all structural health measures. “This technology being reached on priority bridges enables real-time remote monitoring – meaning that a small problem can be identified before it becomes a major costly problem that causes unnecessary delays to Victorians,” he said. Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan. The technology will initially be installed on “priority bridges”, with the Victorian government claiming that the sensors could eventually be used in other structures in need of maintenance, including roads, multi-storey car parks, tunnels and ports. Related coverage

