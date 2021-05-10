International Expo 2020 participants meet in Dubai to discuss preparedness for the event





Over 370 Expo 2020 delegates traveled to the UAE to attend the Final Meeting of International Participants (IPM) last week before the official opening of the event in October 2021. From May 4-5, the delegates gathered represented 173 of the over 190 countries participating in this Expo conference of these years. Attendees at IPM were informed about the programming, marketing and communication, the latest operations, security and the readiness of the city to host the event. The UAE’s efforts to combat Covid-19 and maintain health and safety guidelines were reinforced at the meeting. In April, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai issued guidelines to make Covid-19 vaccines available to official representatives of countries participating in Expo 2020. Read: Expo 2020: Dubai offers Covid-19 vaccine to representatives of participating countries “This International Meeting of Participants has clearly demonstrated that Dubai and the UAE are ready to look forward to a safe, exciting and inspiring event that will bring us all together and lead actions to benefit all of us,” he said. Ambassador Jorge Name, Argentina Secretary of State for International Economic Relations. Expo 2020 hosts over 200 participants from nations, multilateral organizations and academic institutions. Each country is set to have its own pavilion, a space dedicated to showcasing its culture and progress and exploring solutions to its challenges. Participating nations include South Sudan, the youngest country in the world. Deng Deng Nhial, General Commissioner for South Sudan at Expo 2020, said, Expo 2020 is our opportunity to design a brighter future, to tell the world another story that shows our great potential in the world. It will be an important starting point not only for South Sudan, but for the entire African continent to build bridges, attract investment, collaborate with the international community, assess global challenges and set its sights on fix world problems. Delegates from 173 participating countries came together for the Final Meeting of International Participants to discuss health and safety updates, event operations, and more. We look forward to welcoming everyone when we open our gates on October 1, 2021. # Expo2020 # IPM2021 pic.twitter.com/NeTVtF1jmX – Expo 2020 Dubai (@ expo2020dubai) May 6, 2021 This two-day meeting comes after it was announced earlier this year Dubai would be ready to welcome the world for Expo this year after it was previously postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read: Dubai ready to welcome the world to the Expo, says tourism chief Expo 2020 coincides with the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates. Isshte The first exhibition to be organized in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, making it the largest event ever held in the Arab world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos