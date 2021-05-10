Monday briefing: Rayner gets up despite Starmer clash

Main story: Work licking wounds

Angela Rayner has won a major promotion at the helm of the Labor party after a tumultuous weekend of power struggles following the catastrophic Hartlepool election result and disappointing local election in recent weeks. Despite a better run for mayor and a resounding victory in Wales, the news agenda was dominated by her comeback against Keir Starmers who plans to oust her as party mayor. She came to the country with an expanded portfolio of jobs, including the shadow of the cabinet’s cabinet minister, Michael Gove, shadow secretary for the future of labor and vice president. Anneliese Dodds was unable to resist being degraded from the role of shadow chancellor, however, and was replaced by Starmer ally Rachel Reeves as the reshuffle strengthened the party center. Tracy Brabins’ Labor victory in the West Yorkshire mayoral election was a consolation. She will now stand as MPs for Batley and Spen, causing another tricky choice for Starmer. The Greens are aiming to replace Lib Dems as the third Britains party after a strong showing in Thursday’s election, but the government wants to change the voting system in mayoral contests to the first post to boost Tory’s chances in the future. Our political editor, Heather Stewart, sees how the war that characterized Corbyn’s years turned into Labor, undermining confidence in the Starmers leadership.

After the SNP secured a fourth term at Holyrood in the Scottish election, Nicola Sturgeon told Boris Johnson in a phone call last night that a second independence referendum was a matter of when, not if. Scotland ‘s first minister said she was prepared to pass laws for a vote that could force the UK government to use the courts to prevent its continuation.

Hug a friend Friends and family will be able to hug and mingle inside England from next week in a relief easing expected to be confirmed later today by Boris Johnson. The widely anticipated move, which will also see cinemas and museums reopen, comes amid growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus variant in India. Scientists have warned that cases are doubling when the variant is discovered and that eruptions are the worst in the most deprived areas. As in the UK, cases in the US have dropped, but the Biden administration is under pressure to provide more aid to countries, such as India, that are trying to contain the pandemic. Australian politicians have criticized the media for naming the man known as the man at the Barbecue at the center of a new outbreak in Sydney. You can learn more about this and other developments on our blog directly here.

Nursing a complaint The Royal College of Nursing is mobilizing an army of 25,000 members to take the fight to the government for its merciful 1% salary increase. The nurses’ union has registered an American activist as it aims to win more than 50% support for the strike in the vote it will call if ministers refuse to waver on the offer. RCN has launched courses to help members engage, educate and empower themselves to be a force for change in their workplaces and communities.

Jerusalem clashes The city is preparing for more violent clashes today as Israelis march through the streets to celebrate the anniversary of when troops captured the entire city in 1967. Tensions are already rising as hundreds of Palestinians were injured in a police brawl during protests over Israeli decisions. governments to continue expelling Arabs from their homes east of the city to give way to Jewish settlers. Israel’s Supreme Court has delayed a ruling on settlements, while the UN rights body called the evictions a possible war crime.

No ID, no vote Plans to ask voters to show a photographic ID in polling booths will be included in Queens’ speech as the government aims to crack down on voter fraud. Critics say this will result in large numbers of young and poor voters and ethnic minorities being ousted from the right. The new legislation to be announced tomorrow will also include laws requiring local councils in England to devote land for development or preservation in an effort to build more homes. But it is very likely that there will be no plans to shake up social care for adults, a promise of the Tory 2019 manifesto.

Rescue crews are working to rescue a small whale trapped in the Thames. Photos: Richard Frank @ richardfrank / Reuters

Whale rescue A small whale believed to be a minke has been released after being trapped in a lock in south-west London. A crowd gathered in Richmond’s lock and was tired to see rescue teams trying to help the whale after it was caught in the bow of the boat scrolls. She was finally released and moved to a safe place for veterinary checks.

Lunch time reads: David Hockney: Spring is very exciting

David Hockney and his dog Ruby in his Normandy studio. Photos: Photo credit: Jean-Pierre Gonalves de Lima

David Hockney is preparing for a major show at the Royal Academy based entirely on his spring paintings. He tells our art critic Jonathan Jones how his idyllic blockade of Normandy inspired his work and provides an antidote to pandemic devastation.

sports

Two goals from Fran Kirby, the favorite to be named Player of the Year, helped Chelsea retain their Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season with a 5-0 Reading loss. But coach Emma Hayes was quick to shift the focus of her back-to-back title winners to next weekend’s Champions League final against Barcelona. The victory for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the Spanish Grand Prix was a good reminder of that terrific combination that the world champion and his team make. Ole Gunnar Solskjr says he could be without Harry Maguire for days or weeks after the Manchester United captain suffered an injury in the win over Aston Villa that kept Manchester City awaiting the Premier League title. Sam Allardyce suffered his first relegation from the Premier League and Nicolas Pp scored Arsenal’s top goalscorers in their 3-1 win over West Brom. Marcus Smiths’ final test secured a dramatic 48-46 victory for the Harlequins against the Wasps despite a red card for Mike Brown for a seal. Rory McIlroy completed an 18-month wait for a winning title at the Wells Fargo Championships in Quail Hollow. And Tim Merlier gave the Alpecin-Fenix ​​victory in the first road stage of their Grand Tour debut as he received the honors on the second day of the Giro dItalia.

business

The Biden administration has called for emergency powers as part of an all-deck effort to avoid fuel shortages after the worst cyber attack ever on U.S. infrastructure shut down a crucial pipeline supplying the east coast. The value of Dogecoin has dropped by a third after Elon Musk said on American television that the cryptocurrency was in a hurry. Billionaire Tesla is a well-known cryptocurrency enthusiast, but his comments about Dogecoin, which started as a joke, saw it fall to $ 0.47 (0.34) against the dollar yesterday. The pound has risen to $ 1,402 and $ 1,153. The FTSE100 is following the 0.4% rise this morning.

Newspaper

custody splash is the Starmers leadership in crisis for the reshuffle movement to lower Rayner, and Telegraph also assesses opposition problems as the main story with Starmer’s reshuffle team amid threats over leadership. But there are also problems for Boris Johnson, according to FT, where Johnson leads to ease Covid rules while Sturgeon increases the pressure. Scottish reports Browns’s new campaign to save Union after SNP victory and Record says Indyref an issue when not if.

Photos: The Guardian

OVERVIEW likes the idea that people will be able to start embracing May love hugs again just like mail with a big hug to Britain. express also talks about easing borders Boris: our new freedoms will be here to stay. Times leads to Johnson to soften rules for building new homes while Yorkshire Post goes to town in the election of the first mayor of West Yorkshires: Brabin celebrates victory in the race for mayor of the subway.

