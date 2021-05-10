EU and US urge Israel to end violence in Jerusalem

The EU and the US have sounded the alarm over the escalation of violence in Jerusalem, while calling on Israel to curb the expansion of settlements.

The three nights of riots in the city, which erupted on Friday (May 7th), left more than 300 people injured and dozens of police officers injured.

Rocket fire from Gaza on Sunday and Israeli airstrikes also showed that violence was spreading.

Clashes erupted over Israeli plans to expel Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods to pave the way for Jewish settlers.

And they could get worse on Monday, when Israeli nationalists plan to march through the Old City at a regular event that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he should go anyway.

“We will not allow any extremist to destabilize the peace in Jerusalem. We will enforce law and order resolutely and responsibly,” he said on Sunday.

“We strongly reject pressure not to build in Jerusalem,” amid recent plans to build 540 new homes for Jewish settlers, at the forefront of the eviction issue.

The Middle East Quartet, an international club of mediators involving the EU, Russia, the UN and the US, called on “all parties” to remain calm.

But their statement placed the burden of responsibility on the Israeli authorities to mitigate the situation.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to exercise restraint and avoid measures that would further escalate the situation during this period of Muslim holy days,” they said in a joint statement.

The evictions of Jerusalem “will only escalate the already tense environment,” they added.

And an EU spokesman hit the same note in a separate statement.

“The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem,” the EU said.

“The situation regarding the deportation of Palestinian families to Sheikh Jarrah and other areas of East Jerusalem is … serious concern. Such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only serve to supply tensions on the ground,” the EU added.

U.S. criticism of Israeli authorities marked a change of tone from former President Donald Trump’s previous White House, who said the solutions were legitimate and endorsed Israel’s unilateral claim to Jerusalem by moving the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv .

But despite the change, there is no sign that the US is planning to make a quick turnaround in the embassy movement.