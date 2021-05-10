Childcare worker with child sex charges

Mothers whose children were cared for by a man facing child sex charges say they feel sick of the allegations.

Bronte John Ciracovitch, 30, who faces multiple charges of child exploitation, will fight the charges against him.

The man was initially charged with aggravated charges of producing and possessing child abuse material, as well as one count of having illicit sexual intercourse with a minor in the Adelaide Magistrates’ Court.

The allegations have worsened because the child in the exploitation material appears to have been under the age of 14 years.

The defendant was then recovered and charged with a series of similar offenses last month.

Ciracovitch pleaded guilty to one count of producing child abuse last week.

He appeared in court via video link on Monday as his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to the remaining seven charges, consisting of producing and possessing child exploiting material, indecent assault and maintaining a relationship of illegal with a child.

“Because he is on Mount Gambier … if the court is willing to accept him through me it would be appreciated,” his defense lawyer asked Magistrate Simon Smart.

After a brief hearing, the two mothers, whose children attended childcare in which Ciracovitch worked, spoke to reporters outside the court.

The parents, who wished to remain anonymous, said they “felt sick” seeing the accused in court but would continue to attend the trial.

One mother said the parents at the childcare center had a “close relationship” with Ciracovitch and “adored him”.

“He noticed in the children. “The children were drawn to him and we (as parents) loved him,” she said.

“I was in disbelief when I heard because I thought this person I thought I knew could not do those things.

“Knowing (the claims) is physically disease.”

The other woman said the other parents of the childcare center were not told about the allegations before they were reported by the media.

Due to Ciracovitch’s early admission of guilt against him, he is entitled to a maximum discount of 25 percent if found guilty of that charge.

Ciracovitch’s identity was initially suppressed but was raised in March this year, allowing SA police will send letters to 180 families in the northern suburbs regarding the childcare in which the defendant worked.

He was employed at a private child care center when he was arrested in September last year.

During his first court appearance that month, police alleged that the defendant was involved in two or more unlawful sexual acts with a child that occurred between December 2019 and September 2020.

The prosecutor also alleged that Ciracovitch produced and possessed child abuse materials at his Burton residence between the same time period.

His co-accused Kane Graham Rockley, 34, who was Ciracovitch’s partner at the time of his indictment, also appeared in the same court on Monday.

He was charged with a joint charge of producing child exploitation material in August last year.

Defense Council David Moen said his client would plead not guilty to the charge.

Rockley, who remains on bail at home living with his parents in Tungkillo, allegedly filmed a child in the shower and sent it to another person.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard that the alleged victim, under the age of 14, was unaware that they were being filmed.

As he and his lawyer walked out of court on Monday, Rockley made no comment.

Mr Moen told reporters that his client was holding his innocence and would fight the charges.

The pair will appear in Adelaide District Court in August.