The UK challenge after Covid is to keep Scotland

In Glasgow Southside, you would have been forgiven for thinking that only one party was standing in last week’s Scottish election.

Scotland’s largest city district is represented by Nicola Sturgeon, head of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. The yellow posters of the Scottish National Party adorned the windows of the sandy apartment blocks to show loyalty to the woman who could lead her country to the Promised Land.

“Independence for Scotland is the most important thing in my life besides my children,” said Margaret Sim, 71, an SNP volunteer in the brochure in Glasgow during the campaign. And she trusts Sturgeon to deliver. “In the future, it is the best hope we have for an independent Scotland.”

For many Glaswegians – and indeed for most of Scotland – the victory for the SNP declared at the weekend was a forewarned conclusion. The question was by what margin and how much would it reinforce the push for another referendum secession from the rest of the UK Ultimately, the SNP and the Green Party together will secure a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament.

But the question for Scotland’s popular leader is where she leads her next troops as the administrations in Edinburgh and London clash over the country’s constitutional future.

Sturgeon begins the Scottish National Party election manifesto in Glasgow on 15 April. Photography: Jeff J Mitchell / AFP / Getty Images

The May 6 election was a battle over whether Scotland should have another vote in the election of more than three centuries of union with England and Wales. While the SNP prevailed, the electorate in the country of 5.5 million was roughly evenly divided between the independence and pro-union parties.

Sturgeon says she now has her renewed mandate to force the British government to accept a referendum. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to abandon his stance that Scotland should not have one soon.

On Sunday, Cabinet member Michael Gove – a Scotsman – repeatedly diverted questions about whether the UK government would block the attempt to hold a plebiscite if the Scottish government legislates one, arguing that the focus across the country should be in pandemic recovery.

“If we get into a conversation about referendums and constitutions, then we are diverting attention from issues that are most important to people in Scotland and across the UK,” Gove told Sky News.

In response, Sturgeon told the BBC that while its first task is to lead Scotland through the pandemic, the SNP’s position for one vote was clear to the electorate. She also said it would be “absurd” for the UK government to ignore the wishes of the people, and that she hopes it never ends in the long run. court battle.

“All this talk about legitimacy and whether or not the UK government challenges the Scottish government in court loses a point: the people of Scotland have voted for the SNP for the delivery force, when the time is right, a referendum on independence.” she said. Sturgeon said she “would not rule out” introducing legislation for a referendum in the Scottish Parliament early next year.

The SNP won 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament, the fourth victory in a row after 14 years in power and one in its performance in 2016. The pro-independence camp was further strengthened by a jump in support for the Green Party, which took eight seats , an increase of two.

This was in stark contrast to the rest of the UK, where the Johnson Conservatives made gains in the English local elections and won a UK Parliament in the north-east of England that had been held by the Labor Party since its inception in 1974. With Labor in power in the Welsh Assembly, the three nations of Great Britain continued to be dominated by different parties.

Read more: UK Polls Cause Scottish Debate, Hurt Johnson Opposition

Sturgeon, 50, now faces the task of how to get the referendum she and her supporters are seeking after Brexit. Her argument is that Scotland voted by 55% to 45% to stay in the UK in the last independence referendum in 2014. But then it also chose to stay in the European Union two years later before taking a stand against the will hers.

The last vote for independence came after the SNP won a majority in 2011 and the UK government gave it the legal power to hold one. With support for a secession and a UK stand-by-turn approach, Johnson’s strategy so far has been to dismiss any notion of another vote.

While this risks further alienating many Scots, it also presents a dilemma for Sturgeon. She has ruled out pursuing Catalonia and holding what opponents call the “wild cat” referendum. That said, she is inside without haste.

The constitutional clash is likely to escalate next year if the Scottish Parliament passes legislation for a vote after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. “The war will be postponed – but not for long, “Mujtaba Rahman, Eurasia’s managing director for Europe, wrote on May 9.

The political risk company set the probability of a Scottish referendum ahead of the next UK general election – currently scheduled for 2024 – at 30%. That then increases after the election, she said.

Sturgeon and candidate Roza Salih meet voters at a polling station in Glasgow on May 6th. Photography: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Then there is the prospect of another divisive campaign and issues over Scotland’s future currency, the state of its finances, EU membership and the border with England that come to the fore again. This is something that many in Scotland do not want to take again.

“We have not demonstrated that we have the ability,” said Rachel Martin, 63, a bank employee in Glasgow, who as a city voted for independence seven years ago when the country as a whole rejected it. “I have not seen politicians answer questions that were not answered in the last referendum we had.”

Quick downloadWhy the Push to Scotland’s Independence Faces Obstacles

Sturgeon may need the political capital he has amassed since taking office as Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader after the 2014 vote to stay in the UK

She is the face of Scotland – not just her party or independence – that is growing its popularity with its treatment of the coronavirus pandemic, appearing before daily press conferences and introducing some restrictions faster than England as infections raged. She also managed to get rid of a public falling with her predecessor she had threatened to undermine her leadership.

“A lot has changed since 2014,” said John Cumming, 21, a policy student at the University of Glasgow and a member of the SNP youth wing, while out of the campaign. “There are so many people I know from my family and neighborhood who were not previously independent, but because of what happened, they are now very much in her favor.”

Sturgeon risks pushing for a referendum just as the UK shows its value with a national vaccine program that Europe has envied. That, too, is Johnson’s argument.

In the long run, the question is unlikely to disappear. For Anne Wallace, a 66-year-old Green voter in Glasgow, there is only one future: “After Brexit, after Boris – independence”.

– With the help of Tim Ross