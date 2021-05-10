International
Despite the rise of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say Canada is still in the ‘summer of uncertainty’ – National
Canada set a record on Friday, vaccinating more than 400,000 people against COVID-19 in a single day. Many are wondering if increased vaccination levels will lead to a picture of normalcy in the warmer months.
Deputy Chief of Public Health Dr. Howard Njoo seems to think so. Speaking to reporters Thursday, he called Canada’s situation “optimistic.”
“I think everywhere in the country, there is new energy, there is new optimism while they were getting more vaccines in the country,” he said.
The overall national goal has always been to vaccinate as many qualified Canadians as possible as soon as possible. So I think they were on the right track and I think it warns them well of summer.
To date, more than 14 million people across the country have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to about 37 percent of the country.
Experts have echoed Njoo’s remarks.
Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease doctor in Toronto, said now is the time for Canadians to get their hopes at least a little bit.
“When we get to July, if we do things right, we should have a significant portion of the population with a single dose,” he said.
“In addition, we will have a much larger and growing population with two doses. And above all, COVID-19 rates should be very low, not absent, but very low across the country. “
Bogoch said a “one-two punch” that includes strong public health measures, smart policies and mass vaccination efforts are all part of a multifaceted approach that “will knock down cases and keep them down”.
“If we do really well, we can have a better summer than 2020,” he said. “But I do not think it is fair to expect us to have a summer 2019 this year. “I just do not think it is reasonable.”
But even if vaccinations continue at breakneck speed, experts still call next season the “summer of uncertainty.”
“No one really knows what the potential is for this summer,” said Kerry Bowman, a professor of ethical and global health bios at the University of Toronto.
“Will it be a repeat of last summer, which was difficult, or is it the turning point where everything is open again?”
Bowman noted that Canadians may not be so eager to stay inside when other major countries in the world have begun reopening.
Britain hit the headlines last weekend when thousands flocked to the country’s first sanctioned holiday in Liverpool, set as part of the British government trial to resume mass audience events as its vaccination campaign exceeded its target of 32 million doses.
The European Union has announced it will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated people over the summer, and the United States is increasingly reinstating restrictions as more of its population is fully vaccinated.
“What I wonder is if people really have the mood to be careful,” Bowman said. “If the numbers are falling and the deaths stop, it will be a tough sale.”
Production and quality control issues or unforeseen diseases associated with any of the four vaccines authorized by Health Canada could also reverse the spread of the country’s vaccines, he said. Vaccines may also be useless against the mutating variations of COVID-19 that are on the rise in most parts of the world.
But even if Canada continues with its vaccines over the summer, Bowman said “we have to be very, very careful.”
The real question, he said, will be whether people will continue to pursue public health measures once cases and deaths fall in significant numbers, or whether people “just want their lives back”.
